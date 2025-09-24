Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of of India's Shubman Gill, right, during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of of India's Shubman Gill, right, during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri