India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Who Is Rishad Hossain? BAN All-Rounder Who Ran Out Abhishek Sharma

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Rishad Hossain's stellar performance with the ball and on the field toppled the Indian batting order with crucial wickets in Dubai on September 24

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruuta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Who Is Rishad Hossain
Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of of India's Shubman Gill, right, during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four on September 24

  • Abhishek Sharma scored rapid half-century as India batted first

  • Rishad Hossain took two crucial wickets and rain-out Sharma

India, the defending champions, were put in to bat by Bangladesh in their second Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday. Confident and unchanged, India started strong with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge.

Sharma, the tournament's top scorer, continued his great form with a quick fifty off just 25 balls. He smashed five sixes and four boundaries. Alongside Shubman Gill, the left-handed batter helped India reach 72 without loss in the Powerplay.

But things changed when Rishad Hossain came into the attack. The 21-year-old leg-spinner from Rangpur, playing his 46th T20I, made an instant impact.

He got Gill out with a well-flighted delivery, caught by Tanzim Hasan Sakib at long-off. Then he tricked Shivam Dube with a wrong'un, caught by Towhid Hridoy at the same spot.

His best moment, however, came in the field – a full-length dive at backward point followed by a sharp throw to the non-striker's end that caught Abhishek short of his crease.

India, who were 77 for no loss at the start of the 7th over, slipped to 112 for 3 by the 12th. India eventually finished at 168/6. Mohammad Saifuddin bowled a stellar final over, giving away just four runs and taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya.

Related Content
Related Content

Hossain made his international debut on March 31, 2023, against Ireland in a T20I match. He entered the fixture with 170 runs and 52 wickets. He also has 99 runs and eight wickets in nine ODI matches.

Both teams had won their first Super Four matches, so a win tonight would almost guarantee a place in the final. Bangladesh, missing regular captain Litton Das due to injury, made four changes to their lineup. India fielded an unchanged XI from their win over Pakistan.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Kuldeep Gets Third Wicket | BAN 113/8 (16.3)

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

  3. Shreyas Iyer To Miss Red-Ball Cricket In Coming Months, Confirms BCCI

  4. OTD In 2007: India Beat Pakistan In Inaugural ICC T20 World Cup Final

  5. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

  2. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  3. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

  4. Unbridled Development And Climate Change Push Shimla To The Brink 

  5. Ram-Rajya Should Come In Delhi, Durga Puja Cannot End At 10 PM: CM Rekha Gupta

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

  2. Turkish President Erdogan Speaks About Kashmir At UNGA

  3. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  4. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  5. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures