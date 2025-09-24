India face Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four on September 24
Abhishek Sharma scored rapid half-century as India batted first
Rishad Hossain took two crucial wickets and rain-out Sharma
India, the defending champions, were put in to bat by Bangladesh in their second Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday. Confident and unchanged, India started strong with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge.
Sharma, the tournament's top scorer, continued his great form with a quick fifty off just 25 balls. He smashed five sixes and four boundaries. Alongside Shubman Gill, the left-handed batter helped India reach 72 without loss in the Powerplay.
But things changed when Rishad Hossain came into the attack. The 21-year-old leg-spinner from Rangpur, playing his 46th T20I, made an instant impact.
He got Gill out with a well-flighted delivery, caught by Tanzim Hasan Sakib at long-off. Then he tricked Shivam Dube with a wrong'un, caught by Towhid Hridoy at the same spot.
His best moment, however, came in the field – a full-length dive at backward point followed by a sharp throw to the non-striker's end that caught Abhishek short of his crease.
India, who were 77 for no loss at the start of the 7th over, slipped to 112 for 3 by the 12th. India eventually finished at 168/6. Mohammad Saifuddin bowled a stellar final over, giving away just four runs and taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya.
Hossain made his international debut on March 31, 2023, against Ireland in a T20I match. He entered the fixture with 170 runs and 52 wickets. He also has 99 runs and eight wickets in nine ODI matches.
Both teams had won their first Super Four matches, so a win tonight would almost guarantee a place in the final. Bangladesh, missing regular captain Litton Das due to injury, made four changes to their lineup. India fielded an unchanged XI from their win over Pakistan.