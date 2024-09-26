Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Pitch Report: Expectations From Kanpur's Unpredictable Green Park Stadium

India won the first Test against Bangladesh by 280 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Now, the second Test begins on Friday, September 27, at Kanpur's unpredictable Green Park Stadium. What can we expect from the pitch?

india-vs-bangladesh-test-grenpark-stadium-pti-photo
Kanpur: Indian players during a training session ahead of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur, Wednesday, September 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)
After a commanding 280-run victory in the first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai's red soil pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Team India will now host the Bengal Tigers for the second Test at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, starting Friday, September 27. The pitch is known to be treacherous and there are real threats of rain! (Streaming | Preview)

The Rohit Sharma led India will seek a clean sweep on Friday at Green Park while Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh will fight for a draw and survival in the final match of the series, with rain clouds looming overhead.

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur Pitch Report

On the black soil of Green Park Stadium, spinners often shine due to the low bounce, unlike the red soil strip in Chennai. However, a separate red-soil pitch has also been prepared if conditions demand it. The final decision will be made by the management, as the forecast includes some rain. The low-clay pitch typically holds the surface together well after some droplets of rain, providing batters with a good opportunity to score.

In conclusion, the pitch favours fast bowlers in the first two sessions, offering good bounce and movement. However, on the third day, spinners will likely take control as the pitch deteriorates. This is what the black soil from Kali Mitti village is known for— enhancing the effective spin bowling in the later stages of red-ball matches.

The Green Park stadium in Kanpur will host the 2nd IND vs BAN Test Match. - X/KanpurUpdates
IND Vs BAN: Part Of Kanpur's Green Park Stadium Considered Unsafe Ahead Of Second Test - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match Timing:

The second Test between India Vs Bangladesh will be played at the Green Park in Kanpur from September 27-October 1 . The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Live Streaming:

The Test match between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel and the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app. 

