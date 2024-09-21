Yashasvi Jaiswal, the fielder, was in his element. The youngster plucked one out of nowhere to help India break the resilient Bangladesh opening stand on Day 3 of the first Test at Chepauk, Chennai on Saturday. (Match Blog | Cricket News)
After setting a 515-run target, India's new ball bowlers ran into Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam. The Bangladeshi openers dominated Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Ravichandran Ashwin. In one spirited reply, the visitors raced to 62 for no loss in 16 overs.
With the pitch playing true as expected on Day 3, both Hasan and Islam conjured up some fine shots to the chagrin of the hosts. But Jaiswal produced a screamer in the 17th over to break the opening stand.
In the post-Tea session, Jasprit Bumrah continued to operate from over the wicket. Off the second delivery in the 17th over, India's pace-spearhead managed to induce an edge off Zakir Hasan.
Outside off, the left-handed batter connected the ball but failed to keep it down. And it still took one fine effort to convert it to a wicket-taking delivery. A veritable gift to the bowler.
Standing at gully, some 14 metres from the pitch, Jaiswal reacted like a seasoned cordon fielder and pulled off a low one-handed catch.
Watch the stunner here:
Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational catch was supplemented by another fine take by Shubman Gill off Ravichandran Ashwin. In the 22nd over, Shadman Islam tried to flick the third ball but failed to time it and led to a leading edge. The ball flew to midwicket, where a forward-diving Gill took a clean catch.
Watch the dismissal here:
Earlier in the day, India resumed their second innings at 81/3 then declared at 287/4 following centuries from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119).
Brief Scores
India: 376 and 287/4 in 64 overs (Shubman Gill 119 not out, Rishabh Pant 109)
Bangladesh: 149 all out in 1st innings.
The India vs Bangladesh two-match series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. As things stand now, two-time finalists India lead the nine-team table with 68.52 PCT from nine matches; while Bangladesh are fourth with 45.83 PCT from their six outings.