Spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continues to be part of India's ODI plans even though he has not been included in the squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar said on Saturday.
Jadeja, who hit the winning runs of India’s win in the Champions Trophy final earlier this year, was ignored keeping in mind the conditions in Australia for the three-match ODI series .
Agarkar's Say On Jadeja's Exclusion
"To take two left-arm spinners to Australia is not possible, but he is clearly in the scheme of things with how good he is. But there will also be some competition for places," Agarkar told media after India’s squad announcement.
"He was there in the Champions Trophy squad because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there. (But) we could only carry one (left-arm spinner) and get some balance in the team." "With Washy (Washington Sundar) and Kuldeep (Yadav) there (in the squad) as well and I don't think we are going to need more than that in Australia. But he is clearly in the scheme of things, Jaddu, with how good he is, what he offers us as a batter and a bowler, but particularly in the field as well," he added.
Jadeja's ODI Stats
Jadeja has featured in 204 ODIs, taking 231 wickets at an average of 35.41, which includes a couple of five-wicket hauls. His economy of 4.85 is also impressive. With the bat, he has mustered 2,806 runs at an average of 32.62 with the help of 13 fifties.
The 36-year-old took a single on the third ball of the 126th over bowled by Jomel Warrican to get to his century. He thus joined Ashwin and Kapil to become the third Indian with at least six centuries and at least six five-wicket hauls in Test cricket earlier on Friday as India beat West Indies and he became the man of the match.