"He was there in the Champions Trophy squad because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there. (But) we could only carry one (left-arm spinner) and get some balance in the team." "With Washy (Washington Sundar) and Kuldeep (Yadav) there (in the squad) as well and I don't think we are going to need more than that in Australia. But he is clearly in the scheme of things, Jaddu, with how good he is, what he offers us as a batter and a bowler, but particularly in the field as well," he added.