Cricket

India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s: India Bat First - Check Playing XIs

India won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Check Playin XIs

X | BCCI
Virat kohli in action at the practise session ahead of India's super 8 T20 world cup match against Afghanistan at Kings Oval, Bridgetown. Photo: X | BCCI
India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against the Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Live Blog)

India led by Rohit Sharma are riding high on their unbeatbale success in the group stage matches of the tournament. However, Afghanistan are eager to bounce back as they lost their last and only group stage game against West Indies by 104 runs.

India Vs Afghanistan, Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Weather Update

The weather is expected to let the play take place without much interuptions. The temperature are Bridgetown around the game time will be around just above 30 degree Celsius. Chances of rain are 0-1%.

India Vs Afghanistan Squads

India T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal


Afghanistan T20 World Cup Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Hazratullah Zazai

