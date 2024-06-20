India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s: India Bat First - Check Playing XIs

India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against the Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Live Blog)
India led by Rohit Sharma are riding high on their unbeatbale success in the group stage matches of the tournament. However, Afghanistan are eager to bounce back as they lost their last and only group stage game against West Indies by 104 runs.
India Vs Afghanistan, Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Weather Update
The weather is expected to let the play take place without much interuptions. The temperature are Bridgetown around the game time will be around just above 30 degree Celsius. Chances of rain are 0-1%.
India Vs Afghanistan Squads
India T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal
Afghanistan T20 World Cup Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Hazratullah Zazai