The second Youth ODI in the Australia Under-19 tour of India will take place on September 23, Monday, at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. (More Cricket News)
In the first Youth ODI, India showcased a beautiful performance, securing victory by 7 wickets. Right-handed batter KP Karthikeya starred with an unbeaten 85, while skipper Mohammed Amaan contributed a solid half-century.
Australia batted first, setting a target of 184 runs in 49.4 overs. Right-arm leg-break bowler Mohamed Enaan excelled with figures of 4 for 32 in 10 overs.
In response, India faced early scares, losing their top three wickets for just 32 runs. However, Karthikeya and Amaan (who finished with 58 not out off 89 balls) then formed a remarkable partnership of 153 runs for the fourth wicket, leading India to victory with 14 overs to spare.
When and where the second IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 ODI match will be played?
The second IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 ODI match will be played on Monday, 23rd September at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 ODI matches?
The Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 matches will not be telecast on TV, and the live-streaming details of the matches are not confirmed yet.
India U-19 vs Australia U-19 ODI Squads:
India U-19: Hardik Raj, Kiran Chormale, Mohamed Amaan(c), Abhigyan Kundu(w), Samit Dravid, Samarth Nagaraj, KP Karthikeya, Sahil Parakh, Harvansh Singh, Yudhajit Guha, Rudra Patel, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Rohit Rajawat, Mohammed Enaan
Australia U-19: Aidan O Connor, Oliver Peake, Thomas Brown, Simon Budge(w), Zac Curtain, Lincoln Hobbs, Harry Hoekstra, Steven Hogan, Christian Howe, Riley Kingsell, Alex Lee Young, Ollie Patterson, Vishwa Ramkumar, Addison Sheriff, Lachlan Ranaldo, Hayden Schiller