India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

With the series already in pocket, India U-19 side will be looking to do a whitewash of their Australian counterparts when the two sides meet in the third and final Youth ODI of the series in Puducherry on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
Indian bowlers have been handful as Australian youngsters have not been able to provide a good enough resistance in the first two matches. In the opening match of the series, Australians were bowled out for 184 and in the second match, the visitors were bundled out for 176. Indian youngsters easily chased down the targets in both the matches.
An improved batting performance will be on the mind of the Australian Under-19 team as they take the field for the final Youth ODI. Indian youngsters will like to continue on their good work and wrap up the series with another dominating performance at home.
After the third Youth ODI, there are also two Youth Tests scheduled in Chennai.
India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI Live Streaming Details
When and where the third IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 ODI match will be played?
The third IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 ODI match will be played on Thursday, 26th September at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry from 9:30 am IST.
Where to watch the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 ODI matches?
The Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 matches will not be telecast on TV, and the live-streaming details of the matches are not confirmed.
India U-19 vs Australia U-19 ODI Squads:
India U-19: Hardik Raj, Kiran Chormale, Mohamed Amaan(c), Abhigyan Kundu(w), Samit Dravid, Samarth Nagaraj, KP Karthikeya, Sahil Parakh, Harvansh Singh, Yudhajit Guha, Rudra Patel, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Rohit Rajawat, Mohammed Enaan
Australia U-19: Aidan O Connor, Oliver Peake, Thomas Brown, Simon Budge(w), Zac Curtain, Lincoln Hobbs, Harry Hoekstra, Steven Hogan, Christian Howe, Riley Kingsell, Alex Lee Young, Ollie Patterson, Vishwa Ramkumar, Addison Sheriff, Lachlan Ranaldo, Hayden Schiller