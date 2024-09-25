Cricket

India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

India U-19 won the first two Youth ODIs against Australia. The third and final match is coming up. Here's all you need to know about the IND U-19 vs AUs U-19 3rd Youth ODI match

Representative-image-showing-a- cricket-bat-and-ball
Representative image showing a cricket bat and ball. Photo: File
info_icon

With the series already in pocket, India U-19 side will be looking to do a whitewash of their Australian counterparts when the two sides meet in the third and final Youth ODI of the series in Puducherry on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Indian bowlers have been handful as Australian youngsters have not been able to provide a good enough resistance in the first two matches. In the opening match of the series, Australians were bowled out for 184 and in the second match, the visitors were bundled out for 176. Indian youngsters easily chased down the targets in both the matches.

An improved batting performance will be on the mind of the Australian Under-19 team as they take the field for the final Youth ODI. Indian youngsters will like to continue on their good work and wrap up the series with another dominating performance at home.

After the third Youth ODI, there are also two Youth Tests scheduled in Chennai.

India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI Live Streaming Details

When and where the third IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 ODI match will be played?

The third IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 ODI match will be played on Thursday, 26th September at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry from 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 ODI matches?

The Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 matches will not be telecast on TV, and the live-streaming details of the matches are not confirmed.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 ODI Squads:

India U-19: Hardik Raj, Kiran Chormale, Mohamed Amaan(c), Abhigyan Kundu(w), Samit Dravid, Samarth Nagaraj, KP Karthikeya, Sahil Parakh, Harvansh Singh, Yudhajit Guha, Rudra Patel, Nikhil Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Rohit Rajawat, Mohammed Enaan

Australia U-19: Aidan O Connor, Oliver Peake, Thomas Brown, Simon Budge(w), Zac Curtain, Lincoln Hobbs, Harry Hoekstra, Steven Hogan, Christian Howe, Riley Kingsell, Alex Lee Young, Ollie Patterson, Vishwa Ramkumar, Addison Sheriff, Lachlan Ranaldo, Hayden Schiller

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Mark Wood Waiting On Specialist Verdict For Latest Elbow Injury
  3. Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 27
  4. Shan Masood Retains Captaincy As Pakistan Announce Squad For 1st Test Against England
  5. Pakistan At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Wolves' Defender Yerson Mosquera Set To Miss Rest Of Season With ACL Injury
  2. Struggling Girona Need To Rediscover Their Identity, Says Head Coach Michel
  3. Erik Ten Hag Calls For 'Trust' Over Marcus Rashford Involvement
  4. Salah's Game Improving Under Slot, Claims Former Liverpool Goalkeeper James
  5. Arne Slot Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold To Improve Defensively With '100% Focus'
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  2. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  3. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  4. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  5. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: 3 Districts Hit By Deadly Terror Attacks To Vote On Sept 25
  2. Odisha To Test Jagannath Temple 'Prasad' Amid Tirupati Laddu
  3. J&K Elections | Outlook's Exclusive Interview with Engineer Rashid
  4. West Bengal Govt To Continue Only 1 Tram Route In Kolkata From Now On
  5. 'Money Spinning Machine': SC Dismisses Punjab Govt's Plea To Widen 'NRI' Quota | What Is It All About?
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  2. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  3. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  4. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  5. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting