Cricket

India Cricket Team Selection: Fitness Tests No More A 'Criteria'

This, 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, remains one of the rare events where none of the players in Indian squad faced injuries severe enough to rule them out or cause long-term pain

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's captain Rohit Sharma gestures playfully as he walks to collect the winners' after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

What is the most important thing in playing cricket? Perhaps skills, performance, talent and that's it. This is what the India Cricket Board's medical team at the National Criket Academy (NCA) believes and that is why instead of 'fitness test' like the yo-yo test, they prefer the test of injury preventives and performance for the already selected (contracted players). (More Cricket News)

Back in 2019, during the ODI World Cup the all rounder Hardik Pandya sustained injury post tournament. In the 2022 T20 World Cup India's bowling master Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to back injury which came barely two weeks after he was passed fit from a previous one.

This, 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, remains one of the rare events where none of the players in Indian squad faced injuries severe enough to rule them out or cause long-term pain.

According to the reports of the Times Of India, NCA has revised its selection process by removing 'fitness' as one of criterias and marking it only as a 'fitness measure'. The three key assessments determining team suitability are the National Fitness Testing Criteria (NFTC), Performance Testing battery, and injury prevention tests.

The National Fitness Testing Criteria (NFTC), Performance Testing battery, and prevention tests encompass a range of assessments:

The NFTC consists 10-meter sprint test, 20-meter sprint, Standing long jump, Yo-yo test and DEXA scan (fat percentage), conducted every 12-16 weeks. The performance testing which includes simple exercises like squat, walking, lunges etc are taken every six weeks and the injury prevention assessments occur every two weeks. Just after the mention of the above in the document, NCA has stated 'please note these are only fitness measures and not a selection criteria.'

India's Hardik Pandya, second left, celebrates with teammates after their win against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
ICC T20 World Cup: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Rs 125 Crore Reward For Team India After Historic Triumph

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Nevertheless, now that the NFTC is not the selection criteria, it means that once a player has successfully completed the Yo-Yo test along with the 20-meter sprint, achieving a score of 16.5 for centrally contracted players (and 16.7 for emerging players), these tests are not considered critical thereafter.

According to sources from the BCCI as reported by TOI,"the idea is that once a player is centrally contracted, he must have reached the desired level of fitness.

"With the amount of cricket and time they spend on the road, it is unreasonable for contracted players to undergo NFTC tests. So, the focus has shifted to injury prevention and performance tests. Team India strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai, along with physios Yogesh Parmar, Thulasi and Kamlesh Jain, has done a great job keeping the players in shape through the 2023 ODI World Cup and this T20 World Cup."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  2. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  3. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  5. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign