ICC T20 World Cup: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Rs 125 Crore Reward For Team India After Historic Triumph

BCCI secretary Jay Shah hailed India’s fighting spirit and the mindset to win after their historic ICC T20 World Cup title triumph against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, June 29th. (More Cricket News)
Shah on Sunday, June 30th announced a prize money of Rs 125 crore for the team who went undefeated throughout their campaign to clinch the title and end their 11-year ICC trophy drought.
Rohit Sharma and Co defeated South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting final to win their second T20 World Cup title. The first had come 17 years prior in South Africa.
“Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten,” Shah said as quoted by PTI.
Shah also opened up on how the side had silenced all the critics with brilliant performances, and further added that the campaign had been nothing short of inspirational.
"They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats,” he added.
Shah took to his social media to announce the reward of Rs 125 crore for the Indian side.
"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024," Shah wrote on 'X'
"The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!"