IND-W Vs WI-W, T20 World Cup Warm-Ups, Toss Update: West Indies Women Elect To Field First - Check Teams

The West Indies women's captain Hayley Matthews has won the toss and elected to field first against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women in their first warm up match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. (Live Blog)
Teams:
India Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil
West Indies Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell
Live streaming of the IND-W Vs WI-W, T20 World Cup warm up match will not be available anywhere, unfortunately. Only the main World Cup matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
India women lead head-to-head record against West Indies women, winning 13 of the 21, T20I matches they have played against each other so far. Speaking of T20 World Cups, they have clashed three times with India winning two and the Windies Women claiming one victory.