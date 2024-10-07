Cricket

IND Vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: India All-Rounder Gets Reprimanded For Nida Dar Send-Off

india-vs-pakistan-women-t20-world-cup-2024-ap-photo
India's Renuka Singh, second left, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Gull Feroza with her teammates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
India’s Arundhati Reddy has been reprimanded and also been handed one demerit point for her send-off after dismissing Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar. (More Cricket News)

The incident took place in the final over (20th) of the Pakistan innings when Reddy pointed towards the pavilion after picking the 37-year-old. 

This is also Arundhati’s first offence in the two-year period that the International Cricket Council (ICC) specifies for receiving demerit points. 

If a player has been handed four demerit points in the period, it will lead to a one match ban.

"Reddy was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," the ICC stated.

The 27-year-old did not challenge the match officials’ sanction. However, the India all-rounder was adjudged the Player of the Match for picking up three wickets, and her brilliant performance also helped India earn their first win of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

