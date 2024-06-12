Cricket

IND Vs PAK: Paras Mhambrey Hails India's Superb Bowling Show In T20 World Cup Win

India are coming off a sensational six-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County ground — a low scoring thriller in which the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowlers turned the game in favour of the 2007 winners even though they managed a mere 119 batting first

BCCI
Team India won against Pakistan by 6 runs. Photo: BCCI


India will not be taking the foot off the gas pedal given USA's exploits in the T20 World Cup right after producing one of their best-ever bowling performances, said bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Tuesday. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

India are coming off a sensational six-run win over arch rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County ground — a low scoring thriller in which the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowlers turned the game in favour of the 2007 winners even though they managed a mere 119 batting first.

"There were a couple of them, I thought (but) in a different format. The Test win in South Africa in the last game (Newlands, Cape Town) was phenomenal," Mhambrey said when asked where did India's bowling show rank for him.

Babar Azam looks on after Pakistan's victory on Tuesday - null
Pakistan Vs Canada: Babar Celebrates Much-Needed Win But T20 World Cup Exit Still On Cards

BY Stats Perform

"But if you look at the context of the game, look at the tournament, the pressure, the way to have them handle the pressure, this was definitely a very much up there in terms of the performance," he told the media on the eve of their contest against USA.

"In a game like this, especially when you have so much pressure in terms of the high intensity game, obviously a game against Pakistan is always going to be high intensity whatever you say," he said.

Mhambrey said India were placed well to get more runs than they eventually got but with a small total, the only way to excel was to bring out the best among all bowlers.

"It's never going to be a normal game to be able to defend obviously when you're batting you expect at a situation that we were placed nicely place to get more runs," he said.

"But especially, when that doesn't happen, you're defending low scores and there's only way out there that you bowl at your best," he added.

With USA having defeated Pakistan earlier in a Super-Over finish, Mhambrey said it won't be wise to take any opponent lightly.

"You can't take any game lightly. This is this the World Cup," he said.

"Every game matters. Your your rhythm is important. Winning is a habit that you need to get into early. You need to get it early to form the context of the game. Every game is important," he added.

The Indian bowling coach added that there won't be any difference between his side and USA even though as hosts, their opponents have better knowledge of the conditions.

"We are used to the conditions like them. We have played enough out here. We know what kind of wicket it is," he said.

Mhambrey said the team is not too concerned with the batting form of Ravindra Jadeja.

"It's a team game, right? It's going to be eleven guys, you really don't expect all of them coming into form," he said.

"It's a long tournament. Someone like Jadeja, who is so vastly experienced, he just needs a game of them to just kick his foot around and feel along and we know that the skills that he has and the the experience he's going to go ahead."

"That is the confidence we have and not only on Jadeja but with someone like (Shivam) Dube and others as well," he added.

Mhambrey is also not overly concerned with venues in the Caribbean having contrasting nature of wickets and conditions than in the US.

"The good thing is that we already have been in West Indies. We already had a couple of series out there prior to this," he said.

T20 Cricket WCup India vs Ireland - Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
India Vs United States, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 25: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We know what kind of conditions you're going to encounter. As the team has so much of experience, we will adapt, we know that. We have the skills we have the temperament and the talent to adapt so I'm really not worried," he added.

Mhambrey also expressed his happiness over former India U-19 and Mumbai bowler Saurabh Netravalkar excelling for USA.

"(I am) extremely happy. I've watched him watched a couple Ranji Trophy games that he played. (It's) great for someone to leave out there was must be a tough decision," he added.

