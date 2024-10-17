Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Bowl Out For 46; List Of Top-Five Lowest Totals Home And Away

India's overall lowest, however, was recorded four years ago against Australia when they were shot out for a mere 36 at Adelaide

New Zealands Matt Henry celebrates with teammates. PTI Photo
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon

India folded for an embarrassing 46 in only 31.2 overs to record their lowest-ever total in 293 home Test matches on Thursday, undone by the New Zealand pace attack's brilliant use of the overcast conditions in Bengaluru. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

This 46 all-out, which included five batters getting dismissed for ducks, was the first instance in which the team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home.

It was also the second time that five Indian batters failed to open their accounts against the Kiwis in a Test at home, after the Mohali Test in 1999.

The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home came nearly 37 years ago, against the West Indies in November 1987 at Delhi.

India's overall lowest, however, was recorded four years ago against Australia when they were shot out for a mere 36 at Adelaide.

Here is a list of India's lowest-ever totals in the traditional format:

New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. - PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India's Four Of Seven Top-Order Batters Go For Duck On Home Soil For First Time

BY Jagdish Yadav

Home:

46 in 31.2 overs vs New Zealand, Bengaluru, 2024

75 in 30.4 overs vs West Indies, Delhi, 1987

76 in 20 overs vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008

83 in 27 overs vs New Zealand, Mohali, 1999

88 in 33.3 overs vs New Zealand, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium), 1965

Away:

36 in 21.2 overs vs Australia, Adelaide, 2020

42 in 17 overs vs England, Lord's, 1974

58 in 21.3 overs (eight-ball overs at that time) vs Australia, Brisbane, 1947

58 in 21.4 overs vs England, Manchester, 1952

66 in 34.1 overs vs South Africa, Durban, 1996.

