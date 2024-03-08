Cricket

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Brings Up His 12th Test Hundred In Dharamsala

Indian captain Rohit Sharma brought up his 12th Test century of his career as the hosts took the lead against England on Day 2 in Dharamsala

March 8, 2024
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reacts after notching his 12th Test career ton. Photo: AP
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma notched up his 12th Test career ton against England on day two of the fifth and final Test match against England in Dharamsala on Friday. Sharma, who was accompanied by Shubman Gill at the other end, brought up in the 58th over of the Indian innings. (IND Vs ENG Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Sharma had a very muted celebration as he flicked Tom Hartley for a single. The hosts have taken the lead against England, who were bundled out for 218 on day 1 of the Test match.

Earlier, the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin brought about England's downfall in the fifth Test. Kuldeep (5/72) and 100th Test man Ashwin (4/51) shared nine wickets among them as the tourists were bundled out for a woeful total in their first innings.

Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century
IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Becomes Oldest Indian Captain To Hit International Ton

BY Outlook Sports Desk

At lunch on day 2, India were in a comfortable position of 264/1 with Gill (101 not out) and Sharma (102) still unbeaten and handing the hosts a lead of 46 runs.

Brief scores: England (1st innings): 218 all out in 57.4 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 4/51) vs India (1st Innings - At Lunch): 264/1 in 30 overs (Shubman Gill 101 batting, Rohit Sharma 102 batting)

Cricket

