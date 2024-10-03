Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin is highly impressed with India's remarkable win in the heavily rain-affected Kanpur Test against Bangladesh. He is concerned about the possibility of a similar performance by Rohit Sharma's team when they tour Australia next month. (More Cricket News)
Despite more than two days of play being washed out due to rain and a wet outfield, the Indian team managed to secure a result and complete a 2-0 series sweep of their opponents, which was unexpected given the circumstances.
"They gave themselves a chance to win the game. It wasn't about how many runs I scored, it was about finding enough time to bowl Bangladesh out.
"They played a great brand of cricket, but it was all about giving them enough time. My hat goes off to support staff, Rohit Sharma," said Haddin on LiSTNR podcast.
After dismissing Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings, the Indian batters set new records for the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 in Test cricket.
"They took the game on, they went at eight an over but it was all about giving themselves enough time to bowl Bangladesh out.
"Rohit Sharma has always been like this. He thinks win first and then everything second and what they did with the way they played, they gave themselves a chance to win a Test match that was going to fizzle out into a draw — I love the style of cricket.
"They could have easily had a really good net session, got a draw and no one would have said a thing," Haddin added.
When asked if India could achieve a similar feat against a much stronger Australian team, Haddin did not dismiss the possibility.
"I actually do. Because if you look at this result... the worst result for India would've been a draw. There was no way India would've lost it. Rohit had nothing to lose. How good was it to watch! It's a wonderful way to win Test cricket," Haddin said.
India won their last two Test rubbers in Australia and are aiming to complete a hat-trick of series wins Down Under.
(With PTI Inputs)