Indian cricketers walk back to the pavilion after bad light stopped play during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Jasprit Bumrah , centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Shubman Gill celebrates scoring a century on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring a century on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.