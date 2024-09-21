Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Pant, Bowlers Set India On Course To Victory - In Pics

Bangladesh was reeling on 158 for 4 in their mammoth chase of 515 when bad light stopped play on day three of the opening Test here on Saturday. India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on twin hundreds from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) with an overall lead of 514. In reply, Ravichandran Ashwin continued his dream form following up on first innings hundred with figures of 3 for 63 while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten on 51.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Indian cricketers walk back to the pavilion after bad light stopped play | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Indian cricketers walk back to the pavilion after bad light stopped play during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladeshs captain Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates his fifty runs
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Indias Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with KL Rahul the wicket of Bangladeshs Mushfiqur Rahim
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with KL Rahul the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with KL Rahul the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladeshs Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladeshs Zakir Hasan
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Jasprit Bumrah , centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3:
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Shubman Gill celebrates scoring a century on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3:
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring a century on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Indias Shubman Gill plays a shot
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: India's Shubman Gill plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Indias Rishabh Pant plays a shot
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Indias Rishabh Pant celebrates his fifty runs
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

