IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mohammad Kaif Questions Inclusion Of Harshit Rana And Raises Doubts Over His Abilities

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has become the latest personality to question the inclusion of Harshit Rana in the on-going 3-match ODI series between India and Australia. The visitors, led by Shubman Gill, lost the series 2-0 after Mitchell Marsh's side registered a narrow 2-wicket yesterday at the Adelaide Oval.
The Men in Blue, after a tough start to the series in Perth, were expected to fight back strongly and equal the series in Adelaide. However, Australia's clinical and calm performance across departments made it impossible for the tourists to stage a comeback.
India had posted India posted 264 runs on the board through the efforts of Rohit Sharma (73), Shreyas Iyer (61), Axar Patel (44) and the late blisters of KL Rahul, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.
The target of 265 was definitely not safe, but it surely was a fighting total. Despite early dismissals of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, followed by Matt Renshaw and Alex Carey's departure, India weren't able to pose any threats to batters like - Matt Short, Coooper Connolly and Mitchell Owen.
And even after losing 8 wickets, Australia ultimately sealed the victory as the damage was already done by the top and middle-order. India's inability to pick wickets in regular intervals, especially in the middle overs, was the major reason behind their loss in Adelaide.
Many questioned the exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in a pitch where spinners had a lot to contribute along side the pacers. Take Australia's Adam Zampa as an example. His leg-spin thrived under the Adelaide conditions and helped him become the man of the match for his spell of 4/60.
Zampa was responsible for the crucial wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar, which ultimately resulted in India getting restricted for just 264. Thus, India missed a trick by leaving Kuldeep Yadav out for the game and choosing to go with an extra pacer.
Mohammad Kaif Lashes Out On Harshit Rana And Believes Kuldeep Yadav's Exclusion Is Clear Injustice
Among the many voices raised against Harshit Rana is former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif. While speaking on his latest YouTube video, Kaif questioned Rana's abilities as well as his place in the playing XI ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.
Mohammad Kaif stated that Harshit Rana is yet to become a proper ODI bowler and that he hasn't developed a strength delivery that can intimidate batters. Kaif used the examples of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who use yorkers, pace or slower deliveries, in contrary of Rana, who cannot even bowl at 140 consistently.
“I’m following Harshit Rana a lot, but he does not have a strong delivery. It’s not like he has a solid outswinger or an inswinger. When we speak about Siraj or Bumrah, they have their strengths, such as their yorkers, pace, or slower deliveries. But I can’t figure out what Harshit Rana’s strength is. It’s not like he bowls over 140." - Kaif said on his YT channel.
The 44-year-old further stated that Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy are not compatible enough to play together and that Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion is "clear injustice" as he indirectly questioned head coach Gautam Gambhir and his backroom staff's decision.
"Play either one of Rana or Reddy, because both of them can’t play together. Kuldeep Yadav sitting out for this is a clear injustice." - Kaif concluded.
The 3rd and series concluding ODI between India and Australia will take place on October 25, Saturday at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.