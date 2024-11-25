Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Incredible India Thrash Australia To Take 1-0 Lead - Data Debrief

While a 1-0 lead in the series does not rule out a comeback for Australia, the hosts have won just one Test series when losing the opener (home and away) since 1970

India celebrate a wicket against Australia
India completed the turnaround against Australia on day four, sealing a 295-run thrashing in their first Test in Perth. (Day 4 Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

The hosts had a daunting task ahead of them on Monday as they resumed at 12-3, needing 522 runs to win after India had declared their second innings on 487-6 on day three.

However, India's attack picked up where they left off, with Usman Khawaja (four) and Steve Smith (17) struggling to raise any hopes of what would have been a sensational comeback.

Mitchell Marsh (47) started nervously but hung in to help Travis Head (89) restore some pride as Australia finally settled into their rhythm after lunch. 

Head was stopped short of his century by Jasprit Bumrah, who finished the second innings on 3-42, taking his eighth wicket of the Test as the tourists regained control.

Alex Carey's 36 steadied some late nerves, but it was in vain, as Washington Sundar took two wickets before Harshit Rana finished Carey's stand, with Australia only on 238, to seal India's third-biggest away Test win in history.

Data Debrief: Leading by example

Things did not look bright for India when they racked up just 150 runs in their first innings, but India's attack restored faith before finishing the job on Monday and clinching their biggest Test win (by runs) in Australia.

With bowling figures of 8-72 in the first Test, captain Bumrah (40 wickets) became India's third leading wicket-taker in men's Tests played in Australia (Kapil Dev - 51, Anil Kumble - 49); all 40 of those wickets have come on Australian soil.

While a 1-0 lead in the series does not rule out a comeback for Australia, the hosts have won just one Test series when losing the opener (home and away since 1970). They have lost 24 series and drawn five, though three of those five draws were two-match series.

