Cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Semi-Finalists

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup's Match 20 on Tuesday was not only significant but also a historic moment for West Indies women

West Indies-vs-Bangladesh-Womens-T20-World-Cup-ICC
The West Indies women's cricket team. Photo: ICC
info_icon

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup's Match 20 on Tuesday, October 15, saw West Indies pull off a stunning upset, qualifying for the semi-finals and knocking out tournament favorites England at the Dubai International Stadium. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The match began with West Indies captain Hayley Matthews winning the toss and choosing to field first in one of the tournament's most crucial encounters.

Having last beaten England in 2018, West Indies broke a 13-match losing streak and topped Group B, setting up a semi-final clash against New Zealand in Sharjah.

That year also marked the last time West Indies reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. It was a record-breaking victory as they defied the odds to reclaim their place among the tournament’s top contenders.

For only the second time in T20 World Cup history, England have failed to reach the knockout stage, with their last exit coming in 2010 during the group phase.

After starting strong with three consecutive wins, they were confident of securing a semi-final spot. But instead, it is South Africa who advance alongside West Indies, leaving England in third place due to their net run-rate.

West Indies' Qiana Joseph plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium - AP
Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies Beat England By Six Wickets, Join South Africa In Semi-Finals

BY PTI

Captain Hayley Matthews and her opening partner Qiana Joseph both hit impressive half-centuries as West Indies cruised to a dominant six-wicket win over England.

Matthews (50 off 38 balls) and Joseph (52 off 38 balls) put together a 102-run opening stand in just 12.2 overs, putting West Indies in control as they chased down the 142-run target with 12 balls to spare.

Though both fell in quick succession, Deandra Dottin’s quickfire 27 off 19 balls sealed the win, with West Indies finishing at 142 for 4 in 18 overs

On the other hand, England's batting unit struggled early after being put in to bat, collapsing to 34 for 3 just after the powerplay. However, they regrouped to post a total of 141 for 7, anchored by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored a solid 57 not out off 50 balls.

Captain Heather Knight chipped in with 21 off 13 before retiring hurt. Despite the early setbacks, the team showed resilience, but West Indies' bowling attack, led by Afy Fletcher with 3 for 21 in four overs and Hayley Matthews with two wickets, proved too challenging.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Updated Points Table

Womens-T20-World-Cup-2024
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Updated Points Table Photo: Outlook Screengrab
info_icon
Womens-T20-World-Cup-2024
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Updated Points Table Photo: Outlook Screengrab
info_icon

India have already been eliminated from the semifinal race after finishing third in Group A.

South Africa will face Group A winners and defending champions Australia in the first semifinals on Thursday while West Indies take on Group A runners-up New Zealand in the second semifinals on Friday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Semi-Finalists
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: KL Rahul Returns To Bengaluru For Third Time In Red-Ball Cricket
  3. Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Final: When, Where To Watch
  4. Pro Cricket League Announces Fixtures For Season 1
  5. SL Vs WI, 2nd T20I: Debutant Wellalage Takes Centre Stage To Level Series For Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Spain 3-0 Serbia, UEFA Nations League: Morata Predicts Bright Future For 'Special' La Roja
  2. SCO 0-0 POR, UEFA Nations League: Portugal Lacked 'Magic' In Scotland Stalemate - Martinez
  3. Scotland 0-0 Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Tartan Army Deny Ronaldo And Co At Hampden Park
  4. Women's Super League: Arsenal Interim Coach 'Shocked' By News Of Eidevall's Departure
  5. Harry Kane Lauds 'Fantastic' Tuchel But Unaware Of Growing England Links
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K New Govt: Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As CM Today; These Ministers Are Likely To Join His Cabinet
  2. Samsung Workers Call Off Strike After Extensive Meeting With Company, TN Govt | Explained
  3. 20 Kuki, Meitei MLAs Hold Meeting With MHA Officials In Delhi First Time Since 2023 Manipur Violence
  4. Ten Indian Flights Receive Bomb Threats In 48Hrs, Aviation Security On High Alert | Details
  5. 'Nonsense', 'Media Needs Introspection': EC Slams Exit Polls, Early Trends; Denies EVM Tampering
Entertainment News
  1. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  5. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Vows To Increase Attacks On Israel; US Issues Warning Over Gaza Aid | Latest
  2. Afghanistan: Taliban Bans Media From Publishing Images Of ‘All Living Beings’
  3. Europa Clipper: NASA's Dive Into The Ocean Of Jupiter's Moon | Things To Know
  4. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Visit India After November
  5. Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years
Latest Stories
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Urges Centre To Step In As Bengal Govt Fails To Follow Order; Cal HC Allows Protesters Carnival
  2. Punjab Panchayat Polls: Firing Reported Outside Two Polling Booths, Six Injured
  3. Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Batter Chennai, Other Regions
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Polling On Nov 20, Counting Of Votes On Nov 23 | Full Schedule
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule: Voting In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23
  6. ISSF Shooting World Cup Final Highlights: Sonam Uttam Maskar Shines With Silver While Others Falter
  7. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  8. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan