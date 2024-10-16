ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Semi-Finalists

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup's Match 20 on Tuesday, October 15, saw West Indies pull off a stunning upset, qualifying for the semi-finals and knocking out tournament favorites England at the Dubai International Stadium. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The match began with West Indies captain Hayley Matthews winning the toss and choosing to field first in one of the tournament's most crucial encounters.
Having last beaten England in 2018, West Indies broke a 13-match losing streak and topped Group B, setting up a semi-final clash against New Zealand in Sharjah.
That year also marked the last time West Indies reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. It was a record-breaking victory as they defied the odds to reclaim their place among the tournament’s top contenders.
For only the second time in T20 World Cup history, England have failed to reach the knockout stage, with their last exit coming in 2010 during the group phase.
After starting strong with three consecutive wins, they were confident of securing a semi-final spot. But instead, it is South Africa who advance alongside West Indies, leaving England in third place due to their net run-rate.
Captain Hayley Matthews and her opening partner Qiana Joseph both hit impressive half-centuries as West Indies cruised to a dominant six-wicket win over England.
Matthews (50 off 38 balls) and Joseph (52 off 38 balls) put together a 102-run opening stand in just 12.2 overs, putting West Indies in control as they chased down the 142-run target with 12 balls to spare.
Though both fell in quick succession, Deandra Dottin’s quickfire 27 off 19 balls sealed the win, with West Indies finishing at 142 for 4 in 18 overs
On the other hand, England's batting unit struggled early after being put in to bat, collapsing to 34 for 3 just after the powerplay. However, they regrouped to post a total of 141 for 7, anchored by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored a solid 57 not out off 50 balls.
Captain Heather Knight chipped in with 21 off 13 before retiring hurt. Despite the early setbacks, the team showed resilience, but West Indies' bowling attack, led by Afy Fletcher with 3 for 21 in four overs and Hayley Matthews with two wickets, proved too challenging.
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Updated Points Table
India have already been eliminated from the semifinal race after finishing third in Group A.
South Africa will face Group A winners and defending champions Australia in the first semifinals on Thursday while West Indies take on Group A runners-up New Zealand in the second semifinals on Friday.