ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Rain To Play Spoilsport Again? Here's Colombo's 10-Day Weather Forecast

Match 5 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025, between Australia and Sri Lanka, was abandoned due to rain, and there could more interruptions in the games to come. Check out the rain prediction for the next 10 days in Colombo, which is hosting teams at R Premadasa Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025 Colombo Rain 10 Day Weather Forecast
Premadasa Stadium was all covered up after the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka was called off due to rain. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At least seven more games to be played in Colombo after match number 9

  • Rain on the anvil in capital city

  • Washouts could wreak havoc on teams' chances, organisers, spectators' plans

Three down, at least eight more to go. Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium is in the thick of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 action, hosting a number of games, including the India vs Pakistan encounter the past Sunday (October 5).

But a rain cloud hovers over the matches to come. At the time of writing this, Australia were struggling against Pakistan in match 9 of the tournament at what is also known as the Khettarama Stadium.

While the ongoing match has not seen an interruption yet, showers are not out of bounds and covers could well make an appearance at a later stage.

The Aussies' previous game against Sri Lanka at the same venue has already been washed out and more downpour could wreak havoc on teams' chances as well as spectators and organisers.

Colombo 10-Day Weather Forecast

In this light, all eyes will be on the weather gods for the coming days, as at least seven more matches are scheduled to be played in Colombo. Let us take a look at the capital city's weather and rain forecast for the coming 10 days, according to AccuWeather:

Related Content
Related Content

Thursday, October 9: Occasional showers are predicted in the morning, with a 60 per cent probability of precipitation.

Friday, October 10: A morning thunderstorm is forecast, with cloudy conditions in the rest of the day. There is a 55 per cent probability of precipitation.

Saturday, October 11: A little morning rain is again predicted, with cloudy conditions otherwise. The probability of precipitation is 69%.

Sunday, October 12: A slightly better forecast, with broken cloud and sunny spells. 25% probability of precipitation.

Monday, October 13: The day is projected to be mostly cloudy with a little rain in the afternoon. 62% probability of precipitation.

Tuesday, October 14: Another cloudy day with spells of rain predicted in the afternoon. 60% probability of precipitation.

Wednesday, October 15: Broken intervals with spells of rain in the afternoon are forecast. 65% probability of precipitation.

Thursday, October 16: The weather is expected to be cloudy with spells of rain in the afternoon. 65% probability of precipitation.

Friday, October 17: Periods of rain are on the anvil again. 64% probability of precipitation projected.

Saturday, October 18: A morning shower in spots, followed by periods of rain in the afternoon are likely. 74% probability of precipitation.

Upcoming Colombo Fixtures In ICC Women's World Cup

Sri Lanka vs England: October 11

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: October 14

England vs Pakistan: October 15

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: October 17

New Zealand vs Pakistan: October 18

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Aussies Struggle At 140-8, Mooney Battles On

  2. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

  3. India Vs South Africa Preview, ICC Women's World Cup: Hosts Eye Improved Showing From Top-Order Batters

  4. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women, 5th T20I: NEP-W Beat MAS-W By Five Wickets, Clinch Series 3-2

  5. Bangladesh Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Holds Nerve As ENG-W Beat BAN-W By 4 Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Eases with Clear Skies Expected by Midweek

  2. Punjab Weather: Final Phase of Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  3. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  4. At Least 15 Dead After A Massive Landslide In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

  5. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishab Shetty's Film Storms Past Rs 250 Crore Despite Dip On First Monday

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Two Years On, The Unanswered Question: Was October 7 Worth It for Hamas? 

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran Reaffirm Commitment to Peace, Counterterrorism in Afghanistan

  4. Kerala Woman Sends Aid To Gaza

  5. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Clear Skies Return After Heavy Rain Brings Winter-Like Chill

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 8, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Virgo, Scorpio, And Sagittarius

  3. Saffon Sisters: Sevika Samiti And The Women Of RSS 

  4. To Understand And Be Understood: India Has A Dementia Emergency

  5. UNICEF Reports Gaza Infants Sharing Oxygen Masks As Israel Blocks Equipment

  6. Moroccan Youth Demand End to Corruption And Better Healthcare

  7. ED Raids 17 Locations In Kerala And Tamil Nadu In Luxury Car Smuggling Probe

  8. Uttarakhand Weather: Post-Western Disturbance Clearing Brings Pleasant October Conditions