At least seven more games to be played in Colombo after match number 9
Rain on the anvil in capital city
Washouts could wreak havoc on teams' chances, organisers, spectators' plans
Three down, at least eight more to go. Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium is in the thick of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 action, hosting a number of games, including the India vs Pakistan encounter the past Sunday (October 5).
But a rain cloud hovers over the matches to come. At the time of writing this, Australia were struggling against Pakistan in match 9 of the tournament at what is also known as the Khettarama Stadium.
While the ongoing match has not seen an interruption yet, showers are not out of bounds and covers could well make an appearance at a later stage.
The Aussies' previous game against Sri Lanka at the same venue has already been washed out and more downpour could wreak havoc on teams' chances as well as spectators and organisers.
Colombo 10-Day Weather Forecast
In this light, all eyes will be on the weather gods for the coming days, as at least seven more matches are scheduled to be played in Colombo. Let us take a look at the capital city's weather and rain forecast for the coming 10 days, according to AccuWeather:
Thursday, October 9: Occasional showers are predicted in the morning, with a 60 per cent probability of precipitation.
Friday, October 10: A morning thunderstorm is forecast, with cloudy conditions in the rest of the day. There is a 55 per cent probability of precipitation.
Saturday, October 11: A little morning rain is again predicted, with cloudy conditions otherwise. The probability of precipitation is 69%.
Sunday, October 12: A slightly better forecast, with broken cloud and sunny spells. 25% probability of precipitation.
Monday, October 13: The day is projected to be mostly cloudy with a little rain in the afternoon. 62% probability of precipitation.
Tuesday, October 14: Another cloudy day with spells of rain predicted in the afternoon. 60% probability of precipitation.
Wednesday, October 15: Broken intervals with spells of rain in the afternoon are forecast. 65% probability of precipitation.
Thursday, October 16: The weather is expected to be cloudy with spells of rain in the afternoon. 65% probability of precipitation.
Friday, October 17: Periods of rain are on the anvil again. 64% probability of precipitation projected.
Saturday, October 18: A morning shower in spots, followed by periods of rain in the afternoon are likely. 74% probability of precipitation.
Upcoming Colombo Fixtures In ICC Women's World Cup
Sri Lanka vs England: October 11
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: October 14
England vs Pakistan: October 15
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: October 17
New Zealand vs Pakistan: October 18