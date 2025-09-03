ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Sikandar Raza Reaches All-rounder Summit; Proteas Bowlers Gain Big

With significant rating changes for players from Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka across all formats, Sikandar Raza was crowned the world's best ODI all-rounder for the first time

Sikandar Raza
ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Sikandar Raza Reaches All-rounder Summit After Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe Series Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza tops ICC ODI all-rounder rankings after standout series against Sri Lanka.

  • Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka jumps to 13th in ODI batting after scoring 198 runs in Harare.

  • South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj claims sole No. 1 spot in ODI bowling after dismantling England at Headingley.

After a spectacular two-match series against Sri Lanka in Harare, Zimbabwean sensation Sikandar Raza has risen to the top of the ICC Men's ODI all-rounder rankings for the first time.

The 39-year-old passed Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi to take the top spot with 92 and 59* runs and a wicket. His total of 151 runs also moved him up to 38th place among bowlers and 22nd place in the batting rankings.

Pathum Nissanka Gains Big

With 198 runs, Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka moved up to 13th place in the ODI batting rankings and was named Player of the Series. Other noteworthy improvements were made by Sean Williams of Zimbabwe (47th) and Janith Liyanage (29th).

South African Bowlers Too Shine

Following a resounding match winning performance of 4/22 against England at Headingley, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj emerged as the clear top ODI bowler, and Jofra Archer and Lungi Ngidi also rose in the rankings. Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando of Sri Lanka also made noteworthy advancements.

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, left, and his teammates celebrate the wicket of England's Will Jacks - AP/Danny Lawson
ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Following good knocks against Pakistan, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (20th) and Sediqullah Atal (127th) jumped up the rankings, while Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Nawaz also did so.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

