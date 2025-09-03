ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Sikandar Raza Reaches All-rounder Summit; Proteas Bowlers Gain Big

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza tops ICC ODI all-rounder rankings after standout series against Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka jumps to 13th in ODI batting after scoring 198 runs in Harare.
South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj claims sole No. 1 spot in ODI bowling after dismantling England at Headingley.
After a spectacular two-match series against Sri Lanka in Harare, Zimbabwean sensation Sikandar Raza has risen to the top of the ICC Men's ODI all-rounder rankings for the first time.
The 39-year-old passed Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi to take the top spot with 92 and 59* runs and a wicket. His total of 151 runs also moved him up to 38th place among bowlers and 22nd place in the batting rankings.
Pathum Nissanka Gains Big
With 198 runs, Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka moved up to 13th place in the ODI batting rankings and was named Player of the Series. Other noteworthy improvements were made by Sean Williams of Zimbabwe (47th) and Janith Liyanage (29th).
South African Bowlers Too Shine
Following a resounding match winning performance of 4/22 against England at Headingley, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj emerged as the clear top ODI bowler, and Jofra Archer and Lungi Ngidi also rose in the rankings. Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando of Sri Lanka also made noteworthy advancements.
Following good knocks against Pakistan, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (20th) and Sediqullah Atal (127th) jumped up the rankings, while Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Nawaz also did so.