ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

The top 12 teams have qualified for the Super Six phase, where they will play two matches against each other and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Super Six Guide
India will face Pakistan and Zimbabwe in the Super Six stage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. | Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India are placed in Group 2 along with Pakistan

  • India and Pakistan will lock horns on February 1

  • Top two teams from each group will reach the semi-finals

The 16th edition of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, which commenced on January 15, has now moved to the Super Six stage, where 12 top teams of the tournament will fight for the four semi-final spots that will be held on February 3 and 4 in Bulawayo and Harare, respectively.

The top 12 teams of the tournament will be divided into two groups of six teams each that will compete against each other, and then the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

However, it doesn't mean that every team in each group will play five matches each. The format of the Super Six is a bit different; let's understand in detail.

Initially, 16 teams were divided into four groups, namely A, B, C, and D and the top three teams from each group qualified for the Super Six. The Super Six stage is divided into groups of six teams each.

Now, the three teams that qualified from Group A and D are sorted in one Super Six group, while those from Group B and C are placed in the other. The two Super Six Groups look like this:

Related Content
Related Content

Teams in each group will play two matches each with teams of the same group, but those matches will be against those teams that were not in the same group during the earlier stage. Also, the teams will carry their group stage wins and net run-rate earned against the other progressing Super Six teams.

For example, if a team was in Group A in the league stage, then it will play their Super Six matches against the teams which were in Group D. Also, the top team of the Group A will play their two matches against the 2nd and 3rd placed team of Group D and 2nd and 3rd placed teams will play against the top team and the 3rd placed team.

India's Super Six Schedule In World Cup

India are placed in Group 1 along with England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

India will play their Super Six matches against Zimbabwe on January 27 in Bulawayo, followed by arch-rivals Pakistan on February 1 at the same venue.

ICC U-19 Super Six Stage: Streaming Details

When and Where will the ICC U-19 Super Six Stage World Cup matches Be Played

The Super Six stage matches of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will be played in Bulawayo and Harare between January 25 and February 1, 2026.

When And Where will the ICC U-19 Super Six Stage World Cup matches Be Telecast

The Super Six stage matches of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It can also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 4: Sarfaraz Brothers Shine As MUM Pip HYD By 9 Wickets

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Preview: Ishan's Fiery Comeback Puts Sanju Under Pressure As IND Look To Seal Series

  4. Here's How Group C Looks After ICC Remove Bangladesh From 2026 T20 World Cup

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Tommy Paul To Reach Quarterfinals

  2. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Australian Open Round 4: Ukrainian Takes First Set

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Learner Tien Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: 20-Year-Old American Sends 11th Seed Packing

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo, Australian Open: Third Seed Breezes Into Quarters

  5. Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova, Australian Open: American Enters Third Straight Quarter-Finals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Delhi Air Quality Returns to ‘Moderate’ After 103 Days As Rain Brings Brief Relief

  5. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  2. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

  3. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  4. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  5. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley