ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

The 16th edition of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, which commenced on January 15, has now moved to the Super Six stage, where 12 top teams of the tournament will fight for the four semi-final spots that will be held on February 3 and 4 in Bulawayo and Harare, respectively.
The top 12 teams of the tournament will be divided into two groups of six teams each that will compete against each other, and then the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.
However, it doesn't mean that every team in each group will play five matches each. The format of the Super Six is a bit different; let's understand in detail.
Initially, 16 teams were divided into four groups, namely A, B, C, and D and the top three teams from each group qualified for the Super Six. The Super Six stage is divided into groups of six teams each.
Now, the three teams that qualified from Group A and D are sorted in one Super Six group, while those from Group B and C are placed in the other. The two Super Six Groups look like this:
Teams in each group will play two matches each with teams of the same group, but those matches will be against those teams that were not in the same group during the earlier stage. Also, the teams will carry their group stage wins and net run-rate earned against the other progressing Super Six teams.
For example, if a team was in Group A in the league stage, then it will play their Super Six matches against the teams which were in Group D. Also, the top team of the Group A will play their two matches against the 2nd and 3rd placed team of Group D and 2nd and 3rd placed teams will play against the top team and the 3rd placed team.
India's Super Six Schedule In World Cup
India are placed in Group 1 along with England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
India will play their Super Six matches against Zimbabwe on January 27 in Bulawayo, followed by arch-rivals Pakistan on February 1 at the same venue.
ICC U-19 Super Six Stage: Streaming Details
When and Where will the ICC U-19 Super Six Stage World Cup matches Be Played
The Super Six stage matches of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will be played in Bulawayo and Harare between January 25 and February 1, 2026.
When And Where will the ICC U-19 Super Six Stage World Cup matches Be Telecast
The Super Six stage matches of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It can also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.