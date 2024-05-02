India chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Thursday defended Hardik Pandya's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad, saying that "there is no replacement for what he can do" and also asserted that players' performances in IPL did not influence the selection. (More Sports News)
Hardik, who is enduring a very difficult IPL season as captain of Mumbai Indians, was not just picked in the Indian team for the upcoming showpiece but was also made the team's vice-captain, leaving many in the cricket fraternity surprised.
Hardik last featured in an international match for India during the ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in October 2023.
"Nothing was discussed with regards to vice-captaincy. (About) form, you want all guys to be in good form. He has come after a longish year off. The good part that we have looked at is he has got through all the games so far for MI," Agarkar told reporters when asked about the all-rounder's selection and appointment as Rohit's deputy.
"We have got another month and a little bit till the first game. We know he is doing that and the hope is that he keeps building on that form.
"As long as he stays fit, we know what he brings, how much balance he gives the team. I don't think there is a replacement for the things that he can do as a cricketer at the moment, especially when it comes to the way he bowls," Agarkar added.
"Really, (with) his balance (he) gives Rohit options to play different combinations, so his fitness for us is critical and so far, fortunately, he is doing okay as an athlete," he added.
Hardik recovered from an ankle injury well in time ahead of IPL 2024 and was named as the captain of the five-time champions in place of Rohit — a decision that attracted a lot of criticism.
Agarkar said the selection committee and skipper Rohit were clear on what they wanted and individual performances of players in the IPL did not sway them much.
"We have had our conversations over the last few months anyway, so you have a fair idea of what you are looking for. Of course, there are some great performances through the IPL which you keep a track of, fitness levels of players.
"But if you start getting swayed by 3-4 weeks of cricket then there is something wrong in the thinking over the last few months. We have been clear with what we wanted to do. Of course, all the good performances are noticed and going forward they will help us in any case," added the former India pacer.
Agarkar also said that KL Rahul missed out on a spot in India's squad because they were looking for "guys" who can bat in the middle, paving the way for Sanju Samson's inclusion as the team's second wicketkeeper.
"KL's a terrific player. The thing we were looking for is guys who bat at the middle and at the moment KL is batting at the top. We feel Sanju (Samson) has the ability to come down the order if need be. Rishabh (Pant) is batting at No 5, that was more the thinking.
"It was not whether KL was better or these guys were better. It was about the slots that we needed (to fill) and we felt that these two are better equipped at this point or have spent time towards the latter part of the innings which might be needed in the World Cup," Agarkar said.
The chief selector admitted that excluding talented batter Rinku Singh from the final-15 was a tough call.
"It is the toughest we have had to do discuss. Shubman Gill for that matter also. It is not his fault that he missed out. It is more the 15 we felt, we needed an extra bowler. At the end of day we can only pick 15," Agarkar said.
Agarkar said there has been no discussion among the selectors over Virat Kohli's strike rate, something that has been used against the batter despite him being among the top scorers in this IPL.
"I don't think we've been discussing it. He's been in great form, fortunately in the IPL so no concerns there at all. With regards to how it's going in the IPL, you're still going to a World Cup, still international cricket — there is still that gap there.
"You've got to prepare knowing that there is that gap there and that's where experience does matter a lot. If the tournament turns out to be like how the IPL is, where (a score of) 220 plays (against) 220, I think we've still got enough in the team, the balance, all the power, then you can match that," he added.