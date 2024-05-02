Cricket

Irfan Pathan Questions Hardik Pandya's Performance, Commitment Towards Indian Cricket

Irfan Pathan, the player of the final during the 2007 T20 World Cup has been a vocal critic of Pandya for the longest of time and has been consistent in taking potshots at the India all-rounder, who is also from Baroda

BCCI
Hardik Pandya is currently the skipper of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Hardik Pandya's commitment towards Indian cricket has been questionable over the years with someone like Jasprit Bumrah being more capable of playing the role of Rohit Sharma's deputy in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas, reckoned Mumbai Indians skipper's bete noire Irfan Pathan on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Pathan, the player of the final during the 2007 T20 World Cup has been a vocal critic of Pandya for the longest of time and has been consistent in taking potshots at the India all-rounder, who is also from Baroda.

"Post T20 World Cup, there was a new plan; they aimed for a younger team with Pandya and Surya as potential captains. Yet, questions arise regarding Pandya's performance consistency and commitment to Indian cricket," Pathan opined on Star Sports Press Room Show, Ticket to World Cup.

Pandya hasn't played any domestic cricket for Baroda close to five years now and Pathan isn't amused by his absence.

"Regular participation in domestic cricket is essential for serving Indian cricket throughout the year. Injuries are inevitable, but proper planning involving consistent match play, including domestic cricket, is vital for a player's return.

"But then there's this one player who returns from injury without fulfilling the same requirements. That shouldn't happen because it sends the wrong message to the rest of the team," Pathan was scathing in his accusation of Pandya being given special treatment.

"When they see one player receiving special treatment, it disrupts the team environment. Cricket isn't like tennis; it's a team sport where equality is vital. Every player should be treated fairly and equally.

"Regardless of whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned player like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, cricket is a team sport first and foremost," said Pathan, who has more than 300 wickets and over 2700 runs across formats in international cricket.

He believes Pandya doesn't deserve to be India's vice-captain.

"So, now, coming back to your question about Hardik Pandya being vice-captain, I understand the rationale behind it due to the importance of continuity in leadership.

"However, considering the current performance, the selectors opting for continuity may be understandable. Yet, I believe someone like Bumrah wouldn't have been a bad choice either."

