Bas De Leede Urges More Top-Level Cricket For The Netherlands, Offers Multiple Suggestions

The Dutch all-rounder urges big test nations like India to play warm-up matches in the Netherlands as preparation for big tours like India

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bas de Leede urges more exposure for Netherlands cricket
Netherland gave a tough fight to hosts India in their last game but eventually lost by 17 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bas de Leede urged teams to play warm-up matches in the Netherlands a preparation for England tour

  • He also expressed desire to feature in tri-series with big Test nations

  • Netherlands do not international cricket line up until early June this year

The prospect of associate teams playing the Test nations outside of ICC events remains improbable in the foreseeable future and Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede is mindful of that reality.

Following the conclusion of their T20 World Cup campaign with a loss to India here on Wednesday, de Leede joined the chorus of players urging the authorities to organise more games against the full members, albeit with a pragmatic twist.

The Dutch have no cricket lined up until in June. De Leede, son of former Netherlands international Tim de Leede, proposed that teams like India and Australia tour the Netherlands for a warm-up game or two ahead of their big-ticket assignments in England.

"The schedules at the moment are pretty crammed already with franchise leagues and the future tours program of the ICC. So, I think it's hard to schedule full series in against top nations," said de Leede.

"...but I think one way that that could potentially be an option is when travelling teams come to England for example, that there's an option of playing a warm-up in Scotland or a warm-up in the Netherlands.

Related Content
Related Content

"There's ways around that where we still can get exposure of playing against the best teams and they get something out of it as well," he added.

He would also love to be part of a tri-series involving England.

"There's obviously a lot of money in big nations, playing big nations, and I get the financial reasoning behind it. But yeah, like you said, tri-nation series could be an option, even for us.

"I saw there was a post about maybe a European T20 series where England plays, Scotland plays, Ireland, ourselves, and Italy. You saw how close Italy pushed England," he pointed out.

"So there's definitely a lot of options but like you said it's normally during the World Cup it gets attention and then it sort of fades away. So, we can only hope that this World Cup might change it," hoped de Leede.

In the end, de Leede looked back on the team's campaign in India that ended with a game at the word's largest cricket stadium here.

"It's probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play for so many people. I hope everyone soaked it all in. Moving forward, I think the associates have shown at what level associate cricket is at the moment.

"We can only ask for more and more opportunities against the best because that's ultimately the way that we're going to improve as a collective.

"But for us at the moment we've got nothing planned up until start of June where we have a next series for World Cup qualification," added the all-rounder.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First, Check Playing XIs

  2. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Brian Bennett-Sikandar Raza Power ZIM To 6-Wicket Win Over Hosts

  3. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ricky Ponting Hints At End Of Glenn Maxwell Era After Australia's Group-Stage Collapse

  5. Umpire Dies, 15-20 Players Injured In Bee Attack During Cricket Match In Unnao

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. Bombay HC Pulls Up Navy Over High-Rise Near INS Shikra

  4. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  5. Outlook Explainer: Green Court Clearance And The Future Of Great Nicobar

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  4. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

  5. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Windies Storm Into Super 8s With 43-Run Win

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today