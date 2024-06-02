Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury

Bangladesh begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Texas on June 7 and it remains to be seen if the premier pacer is fit for that match. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is also down with a side strain

shoriful islam X @Shoriful_47
Apart from Shoriful Islam, pacer Taskin Ahmed is also down with a side strain. Photo: X/ @Shoriful_47
info_icon

Bangladesh suffered an injury setback as left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam needed six stitches on a split-webbing in his bowling hand after their T20 World Cup warm-up match against India in New York. (More Cricket News)

The incident happened in the penultimate ball of India's innings on Saturday when Shoriful tried to stop a drive from Hardik Pandya and hurt his bowling hand. Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled the last ball of the innings as Shoriful walked off the field in pain.

"Shoriful suffered a split injury between the index and middle finger of his left hand while trying to stop a ball in his last over," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury was quoted on ESPNCricinfo.

Bangladesh begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Texas on June 7 and it remains to be seen if the premier pacer is fit for that match.

Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma post India vs Bangladesh warm up match. - X/ @BCCI
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Pant, Hardik, Bowlers Prove Too Hot To Handle

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

"After initial medical attention, he was taken to Nassau University Medical Centre. The hand surgeon administered six stitches. We will visit him again after two days. We will know then how much time it will take for Shoriful to return," said Chowdhury.

Shoriful claimed 1/26 from 3.5 overs in the warm-up match that India won by 60 runs.

