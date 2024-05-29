Cricket

ICC T20 WC 2024, Namibia Vs PNG, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Namibia will take on Papua New Guinea in the 11th match of the warm-up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday. Here's the live streaming and other details of the match

namibia team X @CricketNamibia1
Namibia cricket team players celebrating after a wicket. Photo: X/ @CricketNamibia1
Namibia will play their second warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 against Papua New Guinea on Friday at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. They lost to Australia in their first warm-up game. (More Cricket News)

Australia completely dominated the Namibian cricket team with a seven-wicket win. Thanks to Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa's crucial bowling, they restricted Namibia to 119/9 in 20 overs. Hazlewood took two wickets and Zampa took three wickets. Nathan Ellis and Tim David also took one wicket each.

Australia chased down the target in 10 overs. Bernard Scholtz took a couple of wickets for Namibia. In batting, the wicket-keeper batter Zane Green was the highest scorer for Namibia with 38 runs off 30 balls.

Now they face the minnows Papua New Guinea on Friday. Oman beat Papua New Guinea in their last warm-up game by three wickets. And, Namibia are favourite for the faceoff on Friday.

Live streaming details of the warm-up match, Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

When the warm-up match, Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to play?

The warm-up match, Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Friday, 31 May 2024.

What time the warm-up match, Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin?

The group-stage fixtures of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will kickstart on 2nd June 2024. - Photo: X/ @ICC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Venue Guide For Matches In West Indies, United States Of America

BY Jagdish Yadav

The warm-up match, Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will start at 12:30 am IST.

Where the warm-up match, Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played?

The warm-up match, Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Where can we watch the warm-up match, Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The warm-up match, Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India. The live-streaming details for the match are not available yet.

Namibia Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut

Papua New Guinea Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Assadollah Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare (wk), Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga (wk), Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau and Tony Ura

