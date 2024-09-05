Cricket

ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award: Keshav Maharaj, Jayden Seales, Dunith Wellalage In Contention

Left-arm spinner Maharaj got South Africa’s ICC World Test Championship campaign back on track by helping them win the two-match Test series against the West Indies 1-0

dunith wellalage x mufaddal vohra
Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage against India. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
Veteran Keshav Maharaj along with promising young stars Dunith Wellalage and Jayden Seales were on Thursday nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wellalage was highly impressive in the white ball series against India.

Wellalage made 108 runs and took seven scalps to help Lanka overcome India in the three-match ODI series. He scored a career-best 67 and followed it up with wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the first ODI that ended in a thrilling tie.

The 21-year-old made a fighting 39 in the second ODI that helped Sri Lanka to a winning total.

He didn’t click with the bat in the third game, but grabbed career-best figures of 5/27, derailing India innings with important wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer.

Left-arm spinner Maharaj got South Africa’s ICC World Test Championship campaign back on track by helping them win the two-match Test series against the West Indies 1-0.

His 13 scalps over the two contests, came at a mere average of 16.07.

Seales, the lanky West Indian pacer, showed his value for his side last month by being their leading bowler in the Test series.

His 12 wickets came in at an average of 18.08, including nine wickets in the second Test.

