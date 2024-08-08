Cricket

IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief

The win marked the Lions' first limited-overs series under new captain Asalanka and interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya after Chris Silverwood's departure

IND Vs SL-cricket
Dunith Wellalage starred for Sri Lanka in their ODI series win over India
info_icon

Dunith Wellalage and Avishka Fernando starred for Sri Lanka as they claimed a first ODI series win over India in 27 years following their 110-run triumph in Colombo. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Fernando struck 96 from 102 deliveries to see the hosts score 248-7, leaving their opponents with an uphill task in difficult conditions at the R. Premadasa Stadium. 

And having struggled in the second ODI with Sri Lanka's spin bowlers, India did so again as Wellalage posted figures of 5-27 to secure a landmark victory. 

Sri Lanka's opening three batsmen took the fight to India early on, with Pathum Nissanka (45), Fernando and Kusal Mendis (59) leaving them 183-3 in the 37th over. 

Riyan Parag took three wickets as the Lions gave their opponents a target of 249 to draw the series, a task they found difficult from the beginning. 

Rohit Sharma. - PTI/Kunal Patil
IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss

BY PTI

Captain Rohit Sharma (35) and Shubman Gill (six) fell early, with the Men in Blue's batting line-up crumbling to 82-6 by the 12th over. 

Washington Sundar's 30 from 25 deliveries offered hope of a comeback, but Wellalage confirmed the triumph in just 26.1 overs with the wicket of Kuldeep Yadav to end India's 13-game unbeaten ODI run. 

"We are in a really good mood right now, especially our coach," said Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka.

"He made a few changes in the team, and the boys really enjoyed the team environment."

Data Debrief: Sri Lanka end India ODI hoodoo

Sri Lanka's last bilateral ODI series victory over India was in August 1997, with India unbeaten in the next 13 such series, with 11 wins and two drawn series.

The win marked the Lions' first limited-overs series under new captain Asalanka and interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya after Chris Silverwood's departure. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  2. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  3. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Spinners Lead Sri Lanka To First Series Win Over India In 27 Years
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
Football News
  1. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  2. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  3. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  4. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  2. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  4. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  5. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies As Dog Falls On Her From 5th Floor
  2. Large Group Of Bangladesh Nationals Stopped From Sneaking Into India: BSF
  3. 'Will You Arrest Him Again?': Delhi HC Asks ED Over Plea On Kejriwal's Bail Cancellation
  4. Bangladesh-kind Of Situation Will Never Be Seen In India: Actor Raza Murad
  5. ‘If PM Modi Could Stop Ukraine War, He Should Take Similar Steps In Bangladesh’: Uddhav Thackeray
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' On Zee5 Review: Dhairya Karwa Saves A Riveting Show Marred By Tedious Execution
  2. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  3. 'Vedaa': John Abraham-Sharvari Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Censor Board Deletes 9 Minutes Of Clips
  4. Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report
  5. Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. PETA Protesters Interrupt Pope Francis' Vatican Audience, Call On Him To Denounce Bullfighting
  4. Bangladesh Protest: Nobel Laureate Muhammed Yunus-Led Interim Govt To Take Oath Tomorrow
  5. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Highlights: Vinesh Appeals In CAS To Get Joint Silver, Mirabai Chanu Misses Medal; Sable Finishes 11th In Steeplechase
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign