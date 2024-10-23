Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Leg Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know

Here are the live streaming, schedule, and teams of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 - Houston Leg matches

united-states-national-cricket-team-x
United States National Cricket Team. Photo: X | USA Cricket
info_icon

The Houston stop of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 is here. Started in February with the first of 24 tri-series of six matches each, this eight-team affair has seen six stops in five different countries -- Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Scotland, Netherlands and Canada. (More Cricket News)

The seventh tri-series of the ongoing World Cup League Two will feature hosts the United States of America, Nepal and Scotland. Nepal have been camping stateside for some time and just completed a 3-0 series sweep of the hosts in a three-match T20I series. Scotland have also arrived for the tri-series and were scheduled to play a warm-up game against the USA-A side.

What Is ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?

In short, this multi-stop league serves as a qualifier for the next One-Day International World Cup to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November 2027. The format was introduced in 2019 for the World Cup 2023. But this time, it has become an eight-team league, instead of seven, with Scotland entering as the holders.

Teams:

Canada, Namibia, Netherlands, Nepal, Oman, Scotland, United Arab Emirates and United States of America.

The top four teams after the end of League 2 will qualify for the 10-team World Cup qualifier, which will also feature two bottom-ranked Full Members in the ODI rankings (cut-off date yet to be confirmed) and the top four teams from World Cup Qualifier Playoff. And the top four qualify for the World Cup finals (expanded to 14 teams).

For the record, the 10 automatic qualifiers are South Africa and Zimbabwe (two of the three co-hosts) and eight of ten top-ranked teams on the ICC's ODI rankings.

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Houston Stop Schedule:

October 25: USA vs Scotland, 37th Match

October 27: USA vs Nepal, 38th Match

October 29: Nepal vs Scotland, 39th Match

October 31: USA vs Scotland, 40th Match

November 02: USA vs Nepal, 41st Match

November 04: Nepal vs Scotland, 42nd Match

All six matches will be played at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston. Start time is 10:00pm IST (11:30am local).

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Houston Live Streaming:

Fans can watch all the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two matches live and free on ICC.tv (in select regions).

