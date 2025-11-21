How Palash Muchhal Proposed To Smriti Mandhana At DY Patil Stadium - Watch Unmissable Video

Smriti Mandhana announces engagement via fun Instagram reel
Fiance Palash Muchhal later posts video of proposal at DY Patil Stadium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends a note congratulating the couple
Indian cricket superstar Smriti Mandhana's creative engagement announcement on Instagram has taken social media by storm, evoking heartwarming reactions.
Mandhana turned on the fun quotient in a rare video of her dancing with her teammates — Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy — while flashing her engagement ring and a wide smile to the tune of 'Samjho ho hi gaya' from Bollywood movie 'Lage Raho Munnabhai'.
But soon after, it was her fiance Palash Muchhal's turn to wow the cricketer as well as the digital world with a wholesome proposal. The music composer posted a separate video of him proposing to Mandhana at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, the very venue where India lifted their first-ever Women's World Cup trophy earlier this month.
You can watch the video below:
The news has triggered an avalanche of congratulatory messages, including one from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister sent a note congratulating the couple, saying that he expects the grace of Mandhana's cover drive to form a wonderful partnership with "the lilting musical symphony" of Muchhal.
"Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other's presence and their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding," he wrote.
"May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other's strengths and imperfections.
"As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti's cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership," he added.
The PM revealed that a celebration cricket match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride as part of the wedding festivities. "May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion," he said.
Mandhana and Muchhal will reportedly tie the knot on November 23.
(With PTI inputs)