How Palash Muchhal Proposed To Smriti Mandhana At DY Patil Stadium - Watch Unmissable Video

Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium was where India lifted their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final on November 2

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
How Palash Muchhal Proposed To Smriti Mandhana At DY Patil Stadium - Unmissable Video
Music composer Palash Muchhal proposes to World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. @palash_muchhal/Instagram via PTI Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Smriti Mandhana announces engagement via fun Instagram reel

  • Fiance Palash Muchhal later posts video of proposal at DY Patil Stadium

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends a note congratulating the couple

Indian cricket superstar Smriti Mandhana's creative engagement announcement on Instagram has taken social media by storm, evoking heartwarming reactions.

Mandhana turned on the fun quotient in a rare video of her dancing with her teammates — Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy — while flashing her engagement ring and a wide smile to the tune of 'Samjho ho hi gaya' from Bollywood movie 'Lage Raho Munnabhai'.

But soon after, it was her fiance Palash Muchhal's turn to wow the cricketer as well as the digital world with a wholesome proposal. The music composer posted a separate video of him proposing to Mandhana at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, the very venue where India lifted their first-ever Women's World Cup trophy earlier this month.

You can watch the video below:

The news has triggered an avalanche of congratulatory messages, including one from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister sent a note congratulating the couple, saying that he expects the grace of Mandhana's cover drive to form a wonderful partnership with "the lilting musical symphony" of Muchhal.

"Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other's presence and their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding," he wrote.

Related Content
Related Content

"May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other's strengths and imperfections.

"As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti's cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership," he added.

The PM revealed that a celebration cricket match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride as part of the wedding festivities. "May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion," he said.

Mandhana and Muchhal will reportedly tie the knot on November 23.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Starc Removes Crawley For Duck | ENG 172 & 59/1 (15) At Lunch

  2. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IND Hunt Early Breakthroughs In Guwahati | SA 44/0 (13.5)

  3. India A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND-A Make Unwanted History With Super Over Ducks

  4. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Perth Pitch 'Sporting', Kolkata 'Sub-Par'? Ex-India Players Call Out Switch In Narrative

  5. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mark Wood Thuds Lethal Bouncer, Cameron Green Stumbles Before Saving Wicket - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  3. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

  4. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  5. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. Italy Opens Inquiry into Allegations That Wealthy Rightwing Italians Paid to Kill Civilians in Sarajevo

  5. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. Australia Vs England 1st Test Day 2, Ashes 2025-26: See Best Photos From Perth's Optus Stadium

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start