Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026: Gill’s 86 Guides GT To 5-Wicket Victory Over KKR
Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in Ahmedabad, chasing down 181 in 19.4 overs after a dominant batting effort led by skipper Shubman Gill, who struck 86 off 50 balls with eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 172. Earlier, KKR were bowled out for 180 in 20 overs despite a fighting 79 off 55 from Cameron Green, who found little support as wickets fell in clusters; Kagiso Rabada led the attack with three wickets while Mohammed Siraj struck early with key dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine. Although KKR briefly threatened through late wickets, including a twist in the final over, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan held firm to seal the win for GT after Gill’s dismissal.
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