Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026: Gill’s 86 Guides GT To 5-Wicket Victory Over KKR

Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in Ahmedabad, chasing down 181 in 19.4 overs after a dominant batting effort led by skipper Shubman Gill, who struck 86 off 50 balls with eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 172. Earlier, KKR were bowled out for 180 in 20 overs despite a fighting 79 off 55 from Cameron Green, who found little support as wickets fell in clusters; Kagiso Rabada led the attack with three wickets while Mohammed Siraj struck early with key dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine. Although KKR briefly threatened through late wickets, including a twist in the final over, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan held firm to seal the win for GT after Gill’s dismissal.

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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-
Gujarat Titans' Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia celebrate the win over Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi, left, walks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Tim Seifert
Kolkata Knight Riders Tim Seifert plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Tim Seifert during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Rovman Powell
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Prasidh Krishna
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Ashok Sharma
Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Cameron Green
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Kagiso Rabada
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Ramandeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Ashok Sharma
Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Prasidh Krishna
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna takes the bails off to run Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Rashid Khan
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Kartik Tyagi
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left, and Sai Sudharsan run between the wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi, centre, looks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Kartik Tyagi
Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi takes the catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Washington Sundar
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Cheer girls
Cheer girls dance during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match- Vaibhav Arora
Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Glenn Phillips
Gujarat Titans' Glenn Phillips hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Ramandeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Ramandeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Glenn Phillips during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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