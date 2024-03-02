Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WPL Match

Gujarat Giants are set to clash with Delhi Capitals in match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The Meg Lanning-led side and the Giants will play their last match of the Bengaluru leg on Sunday. (Full Coverage| Schedule And Points Table)
Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants are yet to win a match this season. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with three losses in as many matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, stand firmly on top with two wins in three matches.
The Capitals' top-order is in sublime form. Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey displayed some tableaus of sixes in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue. The same would be expected of the duo on Sunday as well.
Live Streaming Details Of GGT-W vs DC-W match in WPL 2024:
When the GGT-W vs DC-W match will be played?
The GGT-W vs DC-W match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 3 March 2024.
When the GGT-W vs DC-W match will start?
The GGT-W vs DC-W match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the GGT-W vs DC-W match in India?
The Sports 18 HD/SD channels will broadcast the GGT-W vs DC-W match in India.
Where can we livestream the GGT-W vs DC-W match in India?
We can live stream the GGT-W vs DC-W match of WPL 2024 on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants squad:
Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satghare, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Tarannum Pathan