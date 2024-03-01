WPL 2024: Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone Shine As UP Warriorz Thrash Gujarat Giants By Six Wickets

Harris (60 not out, 33 balls, 9x4, 2x6) and skipper Alyssa Healy (33, 21b, 7x4) helped Warriorz hunt down 143 in 15.4 overs for their second win in the tournament.

Giants were restricted to 142 for five after left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (3/20) used a rough deck to her advantage.

Harris gave the finishing touches to her good work with outstanding innings.