Cricket

UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Live Updates: Beth Mooney & Co Eye Maiden Win Of The Season Against UPW

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants clash against each other in match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GGT-W Vs UPW-W match in WPL 2024 here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
       
UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024. Photo: X/ @UPWarriorz

Hello!

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants are set to face off for the first time in this Women's Premier League 2024 season. The Beth Mooney-led side is still in search of their first win of the season after being defeated in the first two matches. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have registered their first win in the last match against Mumbai Indians. Both teams have an Australian leading the team - Alyssa Healy for UP Warriorz and Beth Mooney for Gujarat Giants. Kiran Navgire, for UPW, had a great game against Mumbai on Wednesday. She was promoted up in the batting order and she delivered with a promising half-century. Vrinda Dinesh and Harleen Deol would be under the lens of team management. Phoebe Litchfield, Kathryn Bryce and Ashleigh Gardner's form could be essential for Gujarat Giants' victory on Friday. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GGT-W Vs UPW-W match in WPL 2024 here (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)

Squads:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Vrinda Dinesh, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt, Gouher Sultana

Gujarat Giants: Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha

Advertisement
Tags

Cricket

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement