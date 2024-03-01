UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Live Updates: Beth Mooney & Co Eye Maiden Win Of The Season Against UPW

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants are set to face off for the first time in this Women's Premier League 2024 season. The Beth Mooney-led side is still in search of their first win of the season after being defeated in the first two matches. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have registered their first win in the last match against Mumbai Indians. Both teams have an Australian leading the team - Alyssa Healy for UP Warriorz and Beth Mooney for Gujarat Giants. Kiran Navgire, for UPW, had a great game against Mumbai on Wednesday. She was promoted up in the batting order and she delivered with a promising half-century. Vrinda Dinesh and Harleen Deol would be under the lens of team management. Phoebe Litchfield, Kathryn Bryce and Ashleigh Gardner's form could be essential for Gujarat Giants' victory on Friday. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GGT-W Vs UPW-W match in WPL 2024 here (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)