UP Warriorz had a disappointing start to the 2024 WPL season. They first lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by a narrow margin of 2 runs, followed by the loss to Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets. But in the third match against Mumbai Indians, captain Alyssa Healy who scored 33 runs in 29 balls and the talented batter Kiran Navgire who scored 57 in 31 balls decided to turn things around ending their winless streak.

Showcasing a stellar performance both set the victory stage for UP Warriorz way too early scoring 94 runs in only 9.4. They met the target of 162 runs in 16.4 overs, winning their first match of the season by 7 wickets ending the unbeaten run of Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.