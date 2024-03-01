UP Warriorz, delivering a remarkable comeback handed the defending champion, Mumbai Indians their first defeat in the 2024 Women's Premier League season and is set to clash with Gujarat Giants on March 1, Friday in Bengaluru. (Full Coverage| Schedule And Points Table)
UP Warriorz had a disappointing start to the 2024 WPL season. They first lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by a narrow margin of 2 runs, followed by the loss to Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets. But in the third match against Mumbai Indians, captain Alyssa Healy who scored 33 runs in 29 balls and the talented batter Kiran Navgire who scored 57 in 31 balls decided to turn things around ending their winless streak.
Showcasing a stellar performance both set the victory stage for UP Warriorz way too early scoring 94 runs in only 9.4. They met the target of 162 runs in 16.4 overs, winning their first match of the season by 7 wickets ending the unbeaten run of Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.
Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are yet another team that has started the 2024 WPL season with two defeats, following a disappointing season last year. Beth Mooney and her team suffered a loss first at the hands of Indians by 5 wickets and then in the second match, RCB pulverised them by 8 wickets with 45 balls to spare. Their third match is set against UP warriorz and this time around the team is determined more than ever to find the moment of glory they missed out on in 2023.
The upcoming clash between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants isn't a new occurrence in the Women's Premier League. Last year the teams encountered twice and the Warriorz emerged victorious in both by 3 wickets and 1 ball remaining.
When UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match will be played?
The first clash between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 will take place on March 1, Friday at 7:30 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch the UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?
In India, UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
The Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.
UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Squads:
UP Warriorz:
Alyssa Healy (C), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danielle Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khenmar, Gouher Sultana
Gujarat Giants:
Beth Mooney (wk/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle.