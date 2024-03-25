Cricket

GT Vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Not Fussed After Six Wicket Defeat To Gujarat Titans

Pandya was also not harsh on his batter Tilak Varma who refused to run a single at a crucial juncture when batting alongside Tim David

Advertisement

P
PTI
AP
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. Photo: AP
info_icon

Mumbai Indians' new skipper Hardik Pandya Sunday took the six-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in their IPL opener on the chin, saying it was "not an issue" as there are 13 matches to go.  (As It Happened | Match ReportScorecard | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Pandya was not harsh on his batter Tilak Varma who refused to run a single at a crucial juncture when batting alongside Tim David.

Set a target of 169, MI ended at 162/9 in 20 overs after they looked on course for victory.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. - BCCI
IPL 2024, GT Vs MI: Hardik Pandya Booed During Toss On His Return To Ahmedabad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

"Obviously we back ourselves to chase those 42 runs (in the last five overs) but it was one of those days where we see the score quite less in those last five overs, we lost a bit of momentum there," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

"It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well."

When asked about Varma's refusal to run a single, the skipper said, "I think Tilak felt that was a better idea at that point of time. I completely back him. Not an issue, (we have) 13 games to go."

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans' new captain Shubman Gill was full of praise for his bowlers, especially spinners R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan, who performed exceedingly well despite the dew setting in at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I think the way the boys held their nerves, and the way we bowled in the death overs, especially with the dew coming in, I thought it was special.

"With the dew, how the spinners bowled, they made sure we stayed in the game. It was all about putting on the pressure," said Gill.

MI skipper Pandya won the toss and invited GT to bat first keeping the dew factor in mind.

Gill added, "We just wanted them to feel under pressure. The plan was to keep building the pressure and wait for them to make a mistake."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra