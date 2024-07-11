Gibraltar Vs Sweden Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 13

Gibraltar and Sweden will both be looking to get their campaign back on track as the two teams that have lost both their matches clash in match 13 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier. (More Cricket News)
Both teams, placed in Group B, have had a similar trajectory so far in their two games. Gibraltar went down against Germany by 44 runs in their tournament opener while Sweden lost by 53 runs to their Nordic rivals Norway in their first match of the competition.
Sweden and Gibraltar both then suffered heartbreaking losses in their second games. Chasing 221, Sweden lost to Germany by just two runs and Gibraltar were edged out by one wicket against Slovenia in a low-scoring match.
One of these two teams will now have their first points on board.
Squads
Sweden: Imal Zuwak (c), Saeed Ahmed, Choudry Share Ali, Abdul Naser Baluch, Sudais Khan, Hamid Mahmood, Sandeep Mallidi, Ajay Mundra, Sami Rahmani, Prashant Shukla, Jawid Stanigze, Zaker Taqawi, Khalid Zahid, Zabiullah Zahid
Gibraltar: Avinash Pai (c), Iain Latin (vc), Samarth Bodha, Louis Bruce, Kieron Ferrary (wk), James Fitzgerald, Mark Gouws, Jack Horrocks, Kabir Mirpuri, Kenroy Nestor, Chris Pyle (wk), Michael Raikes, Philip Raikes, Kayron Stagno (wk)
Gibraltar Vs Sweden Live Streaming
When is Gibraltar vs Sweden ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?
The Gibraltar vs Sweden T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier match will take place on July 11, Thursday at 4:30 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.
Where to watch Gibraltar Vs Sweden ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?
There will be no live telecast of the this T20 tournament on any TV channel India.
However, it will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Fans world-wide will be able to watch the T20 matches live on ICC.tv