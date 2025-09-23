Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

Legendary umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird passed away aged 92
Bird officiated in 66 Test matches and three World Cups
Known for his distinctive style and warm personality
Harold 'Dickie' Bird, one of cricket's most distinguished umpires, passed away peacefully at his home aged 92, his former clubs confirmed on Tuesday, September 23. Yorkshire County Cricket Club stated that Bird passed away "peacefully at home", leaving behind "a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy – and a legion of admirers across generations".
"The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie's family and friends during this time," the statement continued. "He will be truly missed by all at the Club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire's history."
Leicestershire also described him as "one of the most iconic figures in the game", whose humour and sense of justice defined his long career.
Bird's Illustrious Umpiring Journey
Bird rose from a modest first-class career, playing for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, to become a globally recognised umpiring figure. A knee injury in his early thirties curtailed his batting career.
He stood in his first Test match in 1973 and over the next two decades, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 76 One-Day Internationals, including three Cricket World Cup finals.
His distinctive style, fair decisions, and warm personality made him a favourite among players and spectators. Bird was known for his impeccable judgment and eccentricities, which included checking a light meter when cloud cover looked threatening and gently admonishing bowlers, including the great Malcolm Marshall, for delivering too many bouncers.
Retiring from umpiring in 1996, Bird continued to hold roles such as President of Yorkshire, and carried official honours: appointed MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 1986 and OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2012.