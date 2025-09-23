Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

Harold 'Dickie' Bird, one of the most legendary umpiring figures, officiated 66 Test matches before retiriing in 1996

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Former Umpire Harold Dickie Bird Dies Aged 92
File photo of former umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird. | Photo: X/englandcricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Legendary umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird passed away aged 92

  • Bird officiated in 66 Test matches and three World Cups

  • Known for his distinctive style and warm personality

Harold 'Dickie' Bird, one of cricket's most distinguished umpires, passed away peacefully at his home aged 92, his former clubs confirmed on Tuesday, September 23. Yorkshire County Cricket Club stated that Bird passed away "peacefully at home", leaving behind "a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy – and a legion of admirers across generations".

"The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie's family and friends during this time," the statement continued. "He will be truly missed by all at the Club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire's history."

Leicestershire also described him as "one of the most iconic figures in the game", whose humour and sense of justice defined his long career.

Bird's Illustrious Umpiring Journey

Bird rose from a modest first-class career, playing for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, to become a globally recognised umpiring figure. A knee injury in his early thirties curtailed his batting career.

He stood in his first Test match in 1973 and over the next two decades, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 76 One-Day Internationals, including three Cricket World Cup finals.

His distinctive style, fair decisions, and warm personality made him a favourite among players and spectators. Bird was known for his impeccable judgment and eccentricities, which included checking a light meter when cloud cover looked threatening and gently admonishing bowlers, including the great Malcolm Marshall, for delivering too many bouncers.

Related Content
Related Content

Retiring from umpiring in 1996, Bird continued to hold roles such as President of Yorkshire, and carried official honours: appointed MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 1986 and OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2012.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  2. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  3. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  4. Kolkata Weekly Weather Forecast: Rainy Days, Humidity and Temperatures Up To 32°C

  5. No Toll On Ill-maintained Shimla-Parwanoo Road, High Court Tells NHAI 

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  2. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. India, France Review Civil Nuclear Ties, Explore Small and Advanced Modular Reactor Projects

  3. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures