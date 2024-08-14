Former India Cricketer Dodda Ganesh Appointed As Kenya's Head Coach

The Kenyan cricket board have appointed former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh as their new head coach. Ganesh, who was a right-arm bowler by trade, represented India in four Tests and an ODI that also included a five-wicket haul. (More Cricket News)
“Privileged to be named the head coach of the Kenya cricket team,” Ganesh posted on X (formerly Twitter).
He has been handed a one-year contract. "My first vision is to qualify for the World Cup," the former India cricketer was quoted by the Nation after being unveiled as Kenya's head coach.
Kenya have been part of four ODI World Cups (1996, 1999, 2003 and 2011) and one T20 World Cup (2007) but their best performance came in the 2003 ODI WC when they reached the semi-finals.
“Kenya participated in the World Cup in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011. I saw the dedication and the hard work. I don’t know what happened between the 10 years to now, but I do not want to talk about history. Positively what I see is that Kenyans are champions,” Ganesh said.
“I’m a professional coach and before coming here, I went to YouTube to watch the bowlers and batsmen, and I can say that they are in good shape,” the 51-year-old said.
Ganesh also represented the state of Karnataka in the domestic circuit and took 365 wickets in 104 First-Class matches at an average of 29.42 including 20 five-wicket hauls. He also has 89 List A games to his name and took 128 at 27.11.