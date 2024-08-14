Cricket

Former India Cricketer Dodda Ganesh Appointed As Kenya's Head Coach

Right-arm pacer Dodda Ganesh played four Tests and an ODI for India taking a combined six wickets in them

kenya cricket team X @OfficialKRU
Kenya national cricket team during a match. Photo: X/ @OfficialKRU
info_icon

The Kenyan cricket board have appointed former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh as their new head coach. Ganesh, who was a right-arm bowler by trade, represented India in four Tests and an ODI that also included a five-wicket haul. (More Cricket News)

“Privileged to be named the head coach of the Kenya cricket team,” Ganesh posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He has been handed a one-year contract. "My first vision is to qualify for the World Cup," the former India cricketer was quoted by the Nation after being unveiled as Kenya's head coach.

Rahul Dravid (L) and Rohit Sharma posing for a photo after the T20 World Cup win. - Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kenya have been part of four ODI World Cups (1996, 1999, 2003 and 2011) and one T20 World Cup (2007) but their best performance came in the 2003 ODI WC when they reached the semi-finals.

“Kenya participated in the World Cup in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011. I saw the dedication and the hard work. I don’t know what happened between the 10 years to now, but I do not want to talk about history. Positively what I see is that Kenyans are champions,” Ganesh said.

“I’m a professional coach and before coming here, I went to YouTube to watch the bowlers and batsmen, and I can say that they are in good shape,” the 51-year-old said.

Ganesh also represented the state of Karnataka in the domestic circuit and took 365 wickets in 104 First-Class matches at an average of 29.42 including 20 five-wicket hauls. He also has 89 List A games to his name and took 128 at 27.11.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy 2025: Basit Ali Fires Pakistan Warning To Tighten Security Ahead Of Home Season
  2. Former India Cricketer Dodda Ganesh Appointed As Kenya's Head Coach
  3. Maharaja Trophy T20 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Venues And More - All You Need To Know
  4. How SRT Celebrated International Left-Handers Day - Watch
  5. Ricky Ponting Says Pakistan Red-Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie Is Just Like Gautam Gambhir
Football News
  1. Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action On TV And Online
  2. PL: Ipswich Town, Southampton, Foxes - All You Need To Know About The Promoted Clubs This Season
  3. UEFA Champions League Qualification: Mourinho's Fenerbahce Fail to Reach Revamped UCL
  4. UEFA Super Cup: Carlo Ancelotti Coy Over Potential Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Debut
  5. EFL Cup: Wilder Praises Sheffield United's 'Attitude To Adversity' In Comeback Win Over Wrexham
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Suffers Bird-Hit At Goa Airport, Take-Off Aborted
  2. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court Denies Interim Bail In CBI Arrest Case
  3. Avoid Suspicious Men, Poorly Lit Areas: Silchar Medical College's Advisory For Females Over Kolkata Doctor Case
  4. Tripura Panchayat Polls: BJP Registers Landslide Victory, Leaving Left-Front At Distant Second Spot
  5. SC Allows States To Collect From Centre Past Dues On Royalty On Mineral-Bearing Lands
Entertainment News
  1. John Abraham Reveals Why He Became A Film Producer: I Was Not Happy With The Movies I Was Doing And Watching
  2. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?
  3. Abhay Deol And ‘Elvis’ Actress Natasha Bassett To Star In Indie Rom-Com; Deets Inside
  4. Kylie Jenner Reveals She Battled Postpartum Depression Twice, Says She Even Struggled To Name Her Son
  5. Katrina Kaif Has THIS To Say About Customer's 'Honest' Review Of Her Makeup Brand
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  4. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
World News
  1. Japan To Get New PM Soon? Fumio Kishida To Step Down As Party Leader Amid Corruption Scandal
  2. Israeli Minister's Visit To Al-Aqsa Mosque With Thousands Of Jews Condemned
  3. New Zealand Charity Unknowingly Distributes Candies With 'Meth' 300 Times The Usual Amount
  4. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Battle Scattered Fires In Athens, Calmer Winds Help Extinguishing Ops
  5. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?
  2. Tripura Panchayat Polls: BJP Registers Landslide Victory, Leaving Left-Front At Distant Second Spot
  3. Japan To Get New PM Soon? Fumio Kishida To Step Down As Party Leader Amid Corruption Scandal
  4. Avoid Suspicious Men, Poorly Lit Areas: Silchar Medical College's Advisory For Females Over Kolkata Doctor Case
  5. Lagna And Lagna Lord In Birth Chart: Understanding Their Significance And Impact
  6. John Abraham Reveals Why He Became A Film Producer: I Was Not Happy With The Movies I Was Doing And Watching
  7. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign