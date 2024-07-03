England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Toss Update: ENG-W Bowl First In Bristol - Check Playing XIs

England skipper Heather Knight won the toss and opted to have a bowl at the County Ground in Bristol in the third and final ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, July 3. (More Cricket News| Live Scorecard)
England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Down, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson
England have been super dominant, winning the first two games by nine wickets at Chester-le- Street and another eight-wicket victory in the second ODI at Worcester.
After the 3rd ODI in Bristol, the two sides will go head to head in a five-match T20I series that kicks off from July 6 in Southampton and will run till the 17th in London.