With an eye to clean sweep the ongoing bilateral ODI series, the England women's team will take on visitors New Zealand women in the third ODI at County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
The Heather Knight and Co. are already leading the three-match series 2-0 after winning the opening match by nine wickets and the second match by eight wickets.
Sophie Devine's team set a 157-run target for the English side in the first game thanks to the fighting knock from Brooke Halliday, who made a brilliant 60-ball-51 to help the White Ferns post a respectable total on the board.
Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier added 137 runs for the first wicket to ease the chase for England as they completed the chase in 21.2 overs with nine wickets to spare.
New Zealand batted first in the next match as well and posted 141 runs on the board, which was easily chased down by the English side in 24.3 overs. Sophie Ecclestone took a fifer whereas Maia Bouchier completed her century.
When is the England-W Vs New Zealand-W 3rd ODI match?
The third ODI match between England women and New Zealand women will be held on July 03, Wednesday at the County Ground, Bristol at 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI 2024?
There will be no official broadcast of the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on television in India.
The live streaming of all the matches of the New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
In the United Kingdom, the England-W vs New Zealand-W ODI matches will be available on Sky Sports.
England Women ODI Squad:
Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones
New Zealand Women ODI Squad:
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe