ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI Highlights: England Women Take Easy Leap, Win By 8 Wickets

England Women vs New Zealand, 2nd WODI Highlights
The England Women's cricket team continued their ruthless form, securing a convincing 8-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at Worcester on Sunday, June 30th. This dominant win not only extends their winning streak but also clinches the series for England with one match remaining.
New Zealand, smarting from a heavy defeat in the first ODI, could only muster 141 runs on the board. The English bowlers displayed exceptional discipline, restricting the visitors and picking up wickets at regular intervals.
Chasing a modest target, the England openers laid a solid foundation for the chase. Despite losing a couple of wickets, the hosts never looked troubled, eventually reaching the target in just 24.3 overs.
England batter Maia Bouchier was named Player Of The Match.
Innings Break
The New Zealand Women's cricket team posted a competitive score of 141 runs on the board. Their innings lasted 41.5 overs, indicating a steady batting performance with some contributions throughout the order. This score sets the stage for an interesting contest, putting pressure on the opposition to chase down the target.
Toss Update:
England skipper Heather Knight has won the toss and elected to field.
Playing XIs:
England XI: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Maia Bouchier, 3 Heather Knight (capt), 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Danni Wyatt, 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Alice Capsey, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Lauren Filer
New Zealand XI: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Georgia Plimmer, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Sophie Devine (capt), 5 Maddy Green, 6 Brooke Halliday, 7 Lauren Down, 8 Isabella Gaze (wk), 9 Jess Kerr, 10 Molly Penfold, 11 Fran Jones
England Women Squad:
Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley
New Zealand Women Squad:
Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Isabella Gaze (wk), Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson, Mikaela Greig, Lauren Down