England Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When, Where To Watch ENG vs WI Match

England will look to seal a series whitewash when they face West Indies in the third and final T20I on Tuesday, June 10, at The Ageas Bowl in Hampshire.
The Three Lions have been in complete control so far. After cruising to a 3-0 win in the ODI series, they’ve carried that momentum into the T20Is, comfortably winning the first two games. Meanwhile, Shai Hope and his men are still searching for their first win on this tour and will be eager to avoid going home empty-handed.
For England, this match is a chance to finish the job and head into their Test series against India (starting June 20) on a high. For the West Indies, it’s all about salvaging some pride.
ENG vs WI Head To Head Record:
The rivalry between England and West Indies has been closely contested. Out of 35 T20I encounters between the two sides, West Indies hold a slight edge with 18 wins to England’s 16, while one match ended without a result.
England Vs West Indies Live Streaming:
When is England vs West Indies 3rd T20I?
The The England vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be held on June 10, Tuesday at The Ageas Bowl in Hampshire at 11:00 PM IST.
Where to watch England Vs West 3rd T20I match?
The England Vs West Indies series will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and FanCode app and website in India.
Squads:
England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Matthew Forde