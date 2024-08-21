England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: ENG Look To More Wins, Points With WTC Final In Mind

Welcome to the live coverage of the first day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday, August 21. (Streaming|More Cricket News)
England will need to keep collecting Test wins with time not in their favour for the World Test Championship at Lord’s in London next June.
The hosts, however, come into the contest on the back of handing a 3-0 series whitewash to West Indies, but will be without their skipper Ben Stokes. Ollie Pope will lead the team in his absence.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, enter the Test series after a ODI series victory against India, but were defeated by the England Lions in a Tour match at Worcester. The visitors will be hopeful of a good fight in tough English conditions.