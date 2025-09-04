England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Three Lions Seek To Bounce Back At Lord’s

England vs South Africa Live Blog: ENG face SA in the second ODI match at Lord’s Stadium on Thursday, 4 September. Follow the live scores and updates of the cricket match here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
England vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE Score AP Photo Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer, right, appeals for an lbw unsuccessfully during the One Day International Series cricket match between England and South Africa at Headingley, Leeds, England, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. | Photo: AP via PA/Danny Lawson
info_icon

Welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI match between England and South Africa at Lord’s Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 4 September 2025. The match starts at 5:30 PM IST. After an opening-day thrashing at the hands of the visitors, ENG will look to bounce back to tie the series, but a win today will hand the Proteas an early series win.

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Play-By-Play Commentary:

In the first match, England suffered a massive seven-wicket defeat as South Africa chased a meagre target of 132 in just 20.5 overs. Four wickets by Keshav Maharaj and three from Wiaan Mulder dismissed England’s batting lineup at 131, despite Jamie Smith scoring 54.

Chasing, Aiden Markram gave Proteas the perfect start with 86 runs off 55 balls. Ryan Rickleton remained unbeaten at 31 to see his side get over the line with almost 30 overs to spare.

England Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Squads

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Three Lions Seek To Bounce Back At Lord’s

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Live Score, Day 1 Blog: Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores 150 For West Zone, Tanush Gotian Nears 50

  3. Sikhar Dhawan Summoned By ED After Suresh Raina In Illegal Betting App Case

  4. Shreyas Iyer Returns In Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: West Zone Vs Central Zone Clash Begins In Bengaluru

  5. England Vs South Africa ODIs: Eoin Morgan Urges ENG To Include Sam Curran

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

  3. Day In Pics: September 03, 2025

  4. IMD Forecast: Rainfall To Ease In Delhi-NCR, Heavy Showers Likely In Himachal And Arunachal

  5. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

  3. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

  4. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  5. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Floods 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal Send Prayers And Strength To Victims

  2. Two Security Personnel Killed, One Injured In Jharkhand Encounter With Maoists

  3. Congress Claims GST Overhaul As ‘GST 1.5’, Says Wait For 'True GST 2.0' Continues

  4. September 4, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  5. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  6. South Zone Vs North Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Team News, When And Where To Watch

  7. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  8. Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide