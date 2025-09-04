England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Three Lions Seek To Bounce Back At Lord’s

Welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI match between England and South Africa at Lord’s Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 4 September 2025. The match starts at 5:30 PM IST. After an opening-day thrashing at the hands of the visitors, ENG will look to bounce back to tie the series, but a win today will hand the Proteas an early series win.
England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Play-By-Play Commentary:
In the first match, England suffered a massive seven-wicket defeat as South Africa chased a meagre target of 132 in just 20.5 overs. Four wickets by Keshav Maharaj and three from Wiaan Mulder dismissed England’s batting lineup at 131, despite Jamie Smith scoring 54.
Chasing, Aiden Markram gave Proteas the perfect start with 86 runs off 55 balls. Ryan Rickleton remained unbeaten at 31 to see his side get over the line with almost 30 overs to spare.
England Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Squads
England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius