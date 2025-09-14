England Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In Nottingham Decider

England Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Get toss update, playing XIs and match report for the third T20I between England and South Africa on Sunday, 14 September at Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Rain in Nottingham has delayed the toss

Outlook Sports Desk
England Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Toss Update
England Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: The toss at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground has been delayed due to rain.
Rain has caused a delay to the toss for the England vs South Africa 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. With the series tied 1-1, both sides are eager to get the decider underway, but wet conditions have temporarily stalled proceedings, leaving fans and players waiting to see who will bat or bowl first.

England enter the match oozing confidence after a sensational performance in the second T20I. They blasted an incredible 304 for two, the highest total ever by a full-member nation in men’s T20Is, and followed it up with a dominant 146-run win.

Riding this momentum, Harry Brook’s side will be keen to unleash another powerful batting display and seal the series for their home fans.

England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I ball-by-ball commentary

South Africa made a strong start in the England vs South Africa 1st T20I, backing up their ODI series win with another confident performance. However, their crushing defeat in the second game exposed areas that need urgent improvement, and they will be eager to bounce back in the decider.

The Proteas will be keen to bounce back, find their rhythm, and fight hard to secure victory in the decider, aiming to claim both white-ball series before returning home.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

