Defending champions England are all set to lock horns with Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup match 6, at the iconic Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday, June 4. (Prediction|More Cricket News)
The England side is a power-packed squad, Jos Buttler leads the side which has plenty of depth in batting and bowling. They are seasoned T20 cricketers having played across all T20 leagues.
On the other hand, the Scots are eyeing another shot at the tournament's second round, hoping to replicate their 2021 success where they secured three wins in the group stage. Led by Richie Berrington, the team sees the Bridgetown fixture as an opportunity to face off against the reigning world champions for the first time in the T20 format.
England Vs Scotland: Head To Head Record
These two teams have not played against each other in T20I format.
England Vs Scotland: Highest Wicket-Takers
Adil Rashid have taken the highest number of wickets for England totaling 106. On the Scotland side, Mark Watt is the leading wicket-taker, amassing a notable total of 77 wickets.
England Vs Scotland: Top Scorers
Jos Buttler has proven himself as the leading scorer for the English side, accumulating an impressive total of 3050 runs. On the other side, Richard Douglas Berrington is Scotland's top scorer from 2008 to 2024, notching an impressive total of 2092 runs.
England Vs Scotland: Best Bowling Figures
Sam Curran achieved the best bowling figures for the English side with 5 wickets for just 10 runs in 3.4 overs, boasting an impressive economy rate of 2.72. Similarly, Bradley Currie from Scotland got the prominent bowling stats, securing 5 wickets for only 13 runs in 4 overs.