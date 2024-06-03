Cricket

England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

England will face off Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup match 6, at the iconic Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday, June 4. Read more to know the key stats

England win T20 World Cup 2022 file photo, ICC
England are the T20 World Cup defending champions, having lifted the trophy in 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: ICC


Defending champions England are all set to lock horns with Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup match 6, at the iconic Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday, June 4. (Prediction|More Cricket News)

The England side is a power-packed squad, Jos Buttler leads the side which has plenty of depth in batting and bowling. They are seasoned T20 cricketers having played across all T20 leagues.

On the other hand, the Scots are eyeing another shot at the tournament's second round, hoping to replicate their 2021 success where they secured three wins in the group stage. Led by Richie Berrington, the team sees the Bridgetown fixture as an opportunity to face off against the reigning world champions for the first time in the T20 format.

England national cricket team stepping out to field. - Photo: X/ @englandcricket
England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 6 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

England Vs Scotland: Head To Head Record

These two teams have not played against each other in T20I format.

England Vs Scotland: Highest Wicket-Takers

Adil Rashid have taken the highest number of wickets for England totaling 106. On the Scotland side, Mark Watt is the leading wicket-taker, amassing a notable total of 77 wickets.

England Vs Scotland: Top Scorers

Jos Buttler has proven himself as the leading scorer for the English side, accumulating an impressive total of 3050 runs. On the other side, Richard Douglas Berrington is Scotland's top scorer from 2008 to 2024, notching an impressive total of 2092 runs.

England Vs Scotland: Best Bowling Figures

Sam Curran achieved the best bowling figures for the English side with 5 wickets for just 10 runs in 3.4 overs, boasting an impressive economy rate of 2.72. Similarly, Bradley Currie from Scotland got the prominent bowling stats, securing 5 wickets for only 13 runs in 4 overs.

