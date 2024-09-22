Cricket

England Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match

England will face Australia in the third ODI of the bilateral series at Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the ENG Vs AUS cricket match

Australias Aaron Hardie celebrates. AP
Australia's Aaron Hardie celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the second One Day International match between England and Australia at Headingley. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
info_icon

Australia will be looking to seal the series with a third straight win in the third ODI of the bilateral series against England at Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The visitors have completely dominated the ODI series so far with a seven-wicket win in the first match and a 68-run victory in the second ODI. Now, they have a chance to seal the five-match series with another win on Tuesday.

Australia batted first in the second ODI and set a 271-run target for the hosts after a gritty 74-run knock by the wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey. Captain Mitch Marsh also played a half-centurion knock.

In response, England were bowled out for 202 runs as Mitchell Starc grabbed three wickets. Josh Hazlewood, Aaron Hardie and Glenn Maxwell took a couple of wickets each. Jamie Smith (49) was the highest run-scorer for the hosts.

England captain Harry Brook - null
ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Brook Urges For Patience With 'Inexperienced' England

BY Stats Perform

England Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Full Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wk), Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Traveling reserve: Mahli Beardman

England Vs Australia: ODI Head-To-Head

Adil Rashid in action - | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Becomes First England Spinner To Pick 200 ODI Wickets

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia and England have played 158 ODI matches so far. Australia have won 90 matches in comparison to England's 63. Three matches ended without any result and two were tied.

Total Matches Played - 158

Australia won - 90

England won - 63

Tied/Draw - 05

England Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

When to watch the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, September 24 at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The match will start at 05:00 pm IST.

Where to watch the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. And it will be live-streamed on Sony Liv and the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Pick Nine As India Humble Bangladesh In Chennai - In Pics
  2. England Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
  3. Lesotho Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: TZA Bat First In Dar-Es-Salaam - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin Reveals His Fitness Routine for 'Tough' Long Season
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: India Win Bangladesh Opener As Ashwin Adds Six Wickets To Ton
Football News
  1. Luis Enrique Cautious About Anointing Ousmane Dembele As Kylian Mbappe Replacement
  2. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone To Manage Players' Minutes As Packed Schedule Bites
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics
  4. English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Thump Bremen 5-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Woman's Dismemberment Discovery Reminds Nation Of Shraddha Walker's Murder
  2. Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP And 'Corrupt' Leaders Days After Resigning As Delhi CM
  3. PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights
  4. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  5. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. Elon Musk And Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Clash On X Over Public Beach Access Controversy
  3. Sri Lanka Elections 2024: Presidential Poll Goes To Historic 2nd Count After No Candidate Crosses 50% Mark
  4. Iran Mine Explosion: 51 Killed After Methane Leak Causes Blast In Coal Mine
  5. At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch