Australia will be looking to seal the series with a third straight win in the third ODI of the bilateral series against England at Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
The visitors have completely dominated the ODI series so far with a seven-wicket win in the first match and a 68-run victory in the second ODI. Now, they have a chance to seal the five-match series with another win on Tuesday.
Australia batted first in the second ODI and set a 271-run target for the hosts after a gritty 74-run knock by the wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey. Captain Mitch Marsh also played a half-centurion knock.
In response, England were bowled out for 202 runs as Mitchell Starc grabbed three wickets. Josh Hazlewood, Aaron Hardie and Glenn Maxwell took a couple of wickets each. Jamie Smith (49) was the highest run-scorer for the hosts.
England Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Full Squads
England: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wk), Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Traveling reserve: Mahli Beardman
England Vs Australia: ODI Head-To-Head
Australia and England have played 158 ODI matches so far. Australia have won 90 matches in comparison to England's 63. Three matches ended without any result and two were tied.
Total Matches Played - 158
Australia won - 90
England won - 63
Tied/Draw - 05
England Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Live Streaming
When to watch the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match?
England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, September 24 at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The match will start at 05:00 pm IST.
Where to watch the England vs Australia 3rd ODI match?
The England vs Australia 3rd ODI will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. And it will be live-streamed on Sony Liv and the FanCode app and website.