Cricket

ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Brook Urges For Patience With 'Inexperienced' England

Harry Brook has called for patience after his "inexperienced" England side suffered a 68-run defeat to Australia, who took a 2-0 lead in their ODI series

Harry-Brook-England
England captain Harry Brook
info_icon

Harry Brook has called for patience after his "inexperienced" England side suffered a 68-run defeat to Australia, who took a 2-0 lead in their ODI series. (More Cricket News)

The tourists were bowled out for 270, but England struggled to mount a real threat in the chase, with Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Brook, Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone all taken inside the first 10 overs.

Though England attempted to make up for their early collapse, Mitchell Starc soon took care of the rest, with the hosts only managing 202.

And, after losing the first ODI in the series by seven wickets, Brook admitted that his side's inexperience played a part in Saturday’s defeat.

"We are a very young side. We are an inexperienced side playing against one of the best teams in the world and a new era and ilk of how we are trying to play the game," Brook said.

"It is about patience, and we are only two games in, we try and have a bit of fun as well.

"There are so many positives we can take for these two games. We have done everything we have said we were going to do.

"I think we bowled really nicely. To restrict them to 270 on that pitch, I thought we did a good job there, but we lost early wickets in the Powerplay that killed us really.

"It just hasn't gone our way."

The third match of the ODI series will take place at the Riverside Ground on Tuesday. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Brook Urges For Patience With 'Inexperienced' England
  2. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Becomes First England Spinner To Pick 200 ODI Wickets
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Australia Dismantle England To Clinch 68-Run Win, Surge To 2-0 Series Lead
  4. Lesotho Vs Tanzania, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
  5. Ghana Vs Malawi, Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Premier League: Man Utd 'Ate Palace Alive' But Ten Hag Left Frustrated With Draw
  2. Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Modric Hails Attacking Firepower After Vinicius Inspires Turnaround
  3. Juventus 0-0 Napoli, Serie A: Conte Rues Clinical Edge But Satisfied With One Point
  4. Real Madrid 4-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Mbappe, Vinicius Lead Los Blancos Comeback
  5. Reims 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1: Dembele Equaliser Maintains Unbeaten Start
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
  2. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
  3. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  4. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  5. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  2. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  3. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  4. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  5. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch