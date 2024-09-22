Harry Brook has called for patience after his "inexperienced" England side suffered a 68-run defeat to Australia, who took a 2-0 lead in their ODI series. (More Cricket News)
The tourists were bowled out for 270, but England struggled to mount a real threat in the chase, with Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Brook, Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone all taken inside the first 10 overs.
Though England attempted to make up for their early collapse, Mitchell Starc soon took care of the rest, with the hosts only managing 202.
And, after losing the first ODI in the series by seven wickets, Brook admitted that his side's inexperience played a part in Saturday’s defeat.
"We are a very young side. We are an inexperienced side playing against one of the best teams in the world and a new era and ilk of how we are trying to play the game," Brook said.
"It is about patience, and we are only two games in, we try and have a bit of fun as well.
"There are so many positives we can take for these two games. We have done everything we have said we were going to do.
"I think we bowled really nicely. To restrict them to 270 on that pitch, I thought we did a good job there, but we lost early wickets in the Powerplay that killed us really.
"It just hasn't gone our way."
The third match of the ODI series will take place at the Riverside Ground on Tuesday.